Movies

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $260M U.S. Opening, $600.8M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sees 3rd best box-office opening of all time amid omicron fears

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War." The Sony and Marvel...
MOVIES
The Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home scores the 3rd-biggest opening weekend of all time

Spider-Man has climbed his way to a record-breaking box office debut. Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed a massive $253 million at the domestic box office this weekend, the third largest opening in history. The only movies to gross more domestically in their opening weekends are Avengers: Infinity War, which debuted with $257 million in 2018, and Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with $357 million in 2019. The third biggest opening weekend ever was previously $247 million for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Spider-Man' swings even higher at North American box office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only “Avengers: Endgame.” Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland Spider-Man came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from ticket sales in North America, Sony Pictures said Monday. It’s also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December. While the extra push Sunday put “No Way Home,” ahead of “Avengers: Infinity War " which opened to $257.7 million in April 2018, it’s still a ways behind “Avengers: Endgame," which debuted to $357.1 million in April 2019.The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until “Spider-Man” came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Among Top Ten Best-Rated Movies on IMDb

Just in case the box office returns on Spider-Man: No Way Home weren't already an indicator of its pop culture footprint, the film has entered a new stage of online fandom by cracking the legendary Top 250 on IMDB, and not only did it land on the list, it's in the Top 10. As of this writing, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the #9 movie on the list from the Internet Movie Database, putting it above the likes of The Matrix, Apocalypse Now, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Lawrence of Arabia. IMDB's Top 250 is ranked by a secret formula on the site, one which takes the voting opinions of its "regular users" to heart. Let's break down No Way Home's placement on the list with regard to other movies.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

When does Spider-Man: No Way Home take place on the Marvel timeline?

You might be close to giving up on the puzzle that is the Marvel timeline. It’s already zipped past ‘our’ present day and the MCU is getting less and less great at signposting what goes where. But Spider-Man: No Way Home, at least, has a definitive start point and end point – including what year it’s set in. Read on for where exactly No Way Home fits on the Marvel timeline, and how that lines up with some other previous MCU movies and shows.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ By the Numbers: 9 Milestones From Its Box Office Debut

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” annihilated expectations in its box office debut, capturing a towering $260 million over the weekend. How mighty were initial ticket sales? The comic book adventure, featuring Tom Holland as Marvel’s web-slinging hero, has generated more money in a single weekend than any other pandemic-era movie has managed to earn in its entire theatrical run — and that’s despite growing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now ranks as the second-biggest domestic debut in box office history. Only one movie, Disney’s epic Marvel mashup “Avengers: Endgame,” which amassed a historic...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Defeats ‘Infinity War’ & Notches 2nd Highest Domestic Opening At The Box Office With $260M

MONDAY AM UPDATE: Sony has just made it official: their latest Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is the second highest opening ever at the domestic box office with $260M, beating Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War‘s $257.698M. Sony updated their international B.O., which takes the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch and greater ensemble to $340.8M abroad, yielding a $600.8M global debut, still the third highest ever behind Avengers: End Game ($1.22 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5M). Sunday came in at the high end of what we were spotting with $64.175M, which is the third best Sunday of all-time after Avengers: End Game ($90.3M) and Avengers: Infinity War ($69.2M), and ahead...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Home Is Where ‘Spider-Man’ and Sony Soar, Too, as Spidey Sequels Climb VOD Charts

Sony Pictures not only sold 93 percent of movie theater tickets this weekend — with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million leading the charge — but the studio is also #1 on all three VOD charts below with two different titles. One is “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($3.99), #1 at Google Play and second at iTunes. And “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” helped by a price reduction to $5.99, leads at iTunes and Vudu (the lower price started December 17; Google Play tends to lag a few days in reporting). And not only 2019’s “Far from Home” but also 2017’s...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

“Spider Man: No Way Home” Will Clear $300 Mil in the US Today After Huge $37 Mil Monday

Just in case you were worried about Sony, Columbia Pictures or Marvel:. “Spider Man: No Way Home” made a whopping $37 million on Monday, just a 42% fall off from Sunday. The triple action adventure will cross the $300 million this afternoon and blaze a trail toward $400 million this week and more records to be broken. This is despite a raging pandemic and Omicron. Sony has also picked up $212 million with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and over $100 million with “Ghostbusters.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Makes Mighty Debut Atop U.K. Box Office as Omicron Looms

Punters desperate to get their fix of web-slinging Christmas cheer in before the Omicron disrupts festivities flocked to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in their thousands across the U.K. and Ireland. The Sony release collected a mighty £31.9 million ($42.2 million) over an extended five-day weekend, according to numbers released by Comscore. Holdover “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” released by eOne, clung on to its second position with £766,122 and now has £2.3 million after two weekends. Disney release “West Side Story,” last week’s topper by a slim margin, claimed third position with £587,305 and now has a total of £2.9 million after its...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Bad News For Nightmare Alley: Why Showings Of The Guillermo Del Toro Film Are Being Cancelled For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is getting strong reviews from critics and from the fans who have seen it. However, what it is not doing is setting the box office on fire. Unfortunately, it’s not looking like that’s going to be changing, even with the positive word of mouth. That's because the number of screenings of Nightmare Alley are reportedly being slashed in order to put Spider-Man: No Way Home on more screens. And many are blaming Disney for doing this to itself.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Charts 3rd Best Monday Ever With $37M+; Pic Continues To Break Records With Domestic Cume At $297M+

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home raked in $37.1M on Monday, making it the third best for that day ever behind 2018’s Black Panther ($40.15M) and 2015’s Star Wars: Force Awakens ($40.109M). The running total for the MCU title stands at $297.2M through four days. Indeed, headlines about the looming Omicron, aren’t impacting ticket sales, and we’re not hearing any whispers about reduced capacities at U.S. theaters, nor any news that they’re bound to close. That’s the #2 four-day gross of all-time behind Avengers: Endgame ($393.9M), the highest December and Sony Pictures four-day gross of all-time; the best Monday gross in the Spider-Man franchise and for...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony’s Tom Rothman Congratulates Staff On ‘Spider-Man’ Success: “Spidey And Sony Have Struck A Mighty Blow”

Aunt May says it best in Spider-Man: No Way Home, “With great power, comes great responsibility”. Sony for some time knew they had a massive hit on their hands with Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while some studios had to sell pics to streamers to stay alive during the pandemic, or even more desperate, had to feed their streaming service with a theatrical-day-and-date release, the Culver City lot greatly protected their crown jewel, and both studio and the challenged exhibition sector will be the richer for it. Spider-Man: No Way Home, as we already told you, charted the 2nd best opening at the domestic box office...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
MOVIES

