Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Just in case the box office returns on Spider-Man: No Way Home weren't already an indicator of its pop culture footprint, the film has entered a new stage of online fandom by cracking the legendary Top 250 on IMDB, and not only did it land on the list, it's in the Top 10. As of this writing, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the #9 movie on the list from the Internet Movie Database, putting it above the likes of The Matrix, Apocalypse Now, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Lawrence of Arabia. IMDB's Top 250 is ranked by a secret formula on the site, one which takes the voting opinions of its "regular users" to heart. Let's break down No Way Home's placement on the list with regard to other movies.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO