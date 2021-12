Intra-Cellular Therapies received FDA approval of CAPLYTA for the treatment of adults with bipolar depression. Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) stock traded much higher recently after it had obtained FDA approval for its drug CAPLYTA (lumateperone) for the treatment of adults with bipolar depression. The recent win is huge, because it is said that about 2.8% of adults in the United States suffer from it. This opens the door for the biotech to use its drug CAPLYTA for this population as well. I say that since CAPLYTA was already approved a few years ago for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia. This latest FDA approval highlights the drug's capability. Speaking of which, it is intended to be developed for other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. With that said, I believe sales of CAPLYTA should start to climb. That's why I believe now more than ever that it has become a great long-term biotech to own.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 19 HOURS AGO