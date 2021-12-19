ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Film Critics Pick `Drive My Car' as Best Picture

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB1F2_0dR7JvS500
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's drama ``Drive My Car'' has been named best film of 2021 by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The three-hour film is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami and concerns the relationship between an aging actor and his young chauffer.

On Dec. 3, the New York Film Critics Circle also named ``Drive My Car'' the best film of 2021.

The critics group also honored Penelope Cruz as best actress for ``Parallel Mothers,'' named Simon Rex best actor for ``Red Rocket,'' and gave Jane Campion the best director award for ``The Power of the Dog.''

The awards were announced on Twitter. All the winners will be honored during a ceremony in 2022.

Here is a list of winners announced Saturday:

-- Best Picture: : ``Drive My Car''

-- Best Actor: Simon Rex, ``Red Rocket.''

-- Best Actress: Penelope Cruz, ``Parallel Mothers.''

-- Best Director: Jane Campion, ``The Power of the Dog.''

-- Best Supporting Actor: (tie) Vincent Lindon, ``Titane,'' and Kodi Smit-McPhee, ``The Power of the Dog.''

-- Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, ``West Side Story.''

-- Best Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, ``Drive My Car.''

-- Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner, ``The Power of the Dog.''

-- Best Editing: Joshua Pearson, ``Summer of Soul.''

-- Best Production Design: Steve Saklad, ``Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.''

-- Best Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias, ``Parallel Mothers''

-- Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: ``Summer of Soul.''

-- Best Animated Film: ``Flee.''

-- New Generation: (tie) Shatara Michelle Ford, ``Test Pattern,'' and Tatiana Huezo, ``Prayers for the Stolen.''

LAFCA is also giving Mel Brooks its 2021 career achievement award.

``Mel Brooks is a national treasure and a comedy filmmaking legend,'' LAFCA president Claudia Puig said of the 95-year-old writer, director, actor and composer, best known for the comedy hits ``Blazing Saddles,'' ``Young Frankenstein'' and ``The Producers.''

Puig added, ``He not only has made us laugh uproariously, he has broken comic barriers and paved the way for and influenced generations of filmmakers after him.''

Founded in 1975, LAFCA comprises Los Angeles-based, professional film critics working in print and electronic media.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IndieWire

2022 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘West Side Story,’ and More

Twenty-one new members strong, the ramshackle Hollywood Foreign Press Association has emerged from the ashes of a beleaguered 2021 to present its list of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. The nominees were unveiled at dawn out of Beverly Hills in person and via a live stream. They were presented by new HFPA president Helen Hoehne and surprise guest Snoop Dogg. See below. Submissions were not required for award consideration this year, however, the HFPA accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories. The HFPA will recognize its winners on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in a yet-to-be-disclosed...
MOVIES
Billboard

It’s Beyonce vs. Jay-Z for Best Original Song at 2022 Critics Choice Awards — Will It Be the Same With Oscars?

Beyoncé is competing against her husband, Jay-Z, for best original song at the Critics Choice Awards; the nominations were announced on Monday (Dec. 13). Beyoncé is nominated for co-writing “Be Alive” from King Richard; Jay-Z is nominated for co-writing “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall. If the Oscars follow suit and nominate both stars for best original song, it will mark the first time a married couple has competed against each other in any Oscar category.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on ‘The Power of the Dog’ and the Unorthodox In Character Exercises Jane Campion Asked Dunst to Do

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Power of the Dog.]One of the best films I’ve seen this year is writer-director Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Loaded with fantastic performances (especially Benedict Cumberbatch), an amazing score by Jonny Greenwood, beautiful cinematography by Ari Wegner, and brilliantly helmed by Campion, I can’t recommend this film enough – especially if you like slow-burn stories.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) awards: ‘Dog’ chases ‘Car,’ ‘Car’ drives off with Best Picture win

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) is announcing their winners today and Ryusuke Hamagachi’s Drive My Car came out the winner of the org’s Best Picture prize, picking up a win for its screenplay and a runner-up mention in director. It was the third time in four years that a non-English language film was named their Best Picture, with Parasite and Roma winning in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The win comes off the heels of the New York Film Critics Circle naming the Japanese Oscar entry their best film of the year and puts it in elite territory with the likes of Boyhood, The Social Network, The Hurt Locker and Brokeback Mountain, films that also won both top critics’ groups main award. All were Best Picture-nominated at the Academy Awards, where The Hurt Locker won. The last film to win both and not be Best Picture Oscar-nominated was 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Rex
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Alberto Iglesias
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tatiana Huezo
Person
Mel Brooks
Variety

Lady Gaga to Be Honored With Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Lady Gaga will be honored at its upcoming ceremony. The “House of Gucci” star will receive the icon award for performance in Ridley Scott’s latest drama. The awards body made the news public with an announcement on Thursday morning. “To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “Following her memorable performance in ‘A Star is Born,’ Lady Gaga yet again raises the bar in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Crowned Best Picture by the Southeastern Film Critics Association

The Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) has announced its award winners and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has been named as Best Picture. In addition, Campion also won Best Director with other awards going to Benedict Cumberbatch for Best Actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee for Best Supporting Actor, and Kirsten Dunst for Best Supporting Actress. In the Best Actress category, Kristen Stewart won for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Drive My Car’ is a delicate search for emotional truth

Late in Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” Yûsuke, a grieving theater actor and director, tells Misaki, the driver assigned to him while he is an artist in residence in Hiroshima, “We have to keep living! We have to!”. There’s strong conviction, even passion to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive My Car#Best Film#Film Critics#Best Picture#Japanese#Titane
arcamax.com

'Drive My Car' review: New Japanese drama is one of the year's finest films, set at 'Uncle Vanya' rehearsals and behind the wheel of a Saab

In the largely Saab-bound short story “Drive My Car,” part of Haruki Murakami’s collection “Men Without Women,” an actor takes a job playing the title role in Anton Chekhov’s simple, profound comedy of thwarted passions, “Uncle Vanya.” (Few consider it funny, even in productions trying to be, but Chekhov classified it as a comedy.) The story largely unfolds as a series of conversations — officious at first, then gradually more unguarded — between the actor, whose wife has died, and his chauffeur, an isolated young woman most at home behind the wheel.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why ‘Drive My Car’ Director Rewrote Haruki Murakami for His Surprise NY Film Critics Winner

A version of this story about Ryusuke Hamaguchi and “Drive My Car” first appeared in the International Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Drive My Car” is the second Asian Oscar entry in the last four years to have been adapted from a Haruki Murakami short story; “Burning,” a South Korean film which was nominated, was the first. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s three-hour drama about a theater director who is staging a production of “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima, and the young woman who’s assigned to chauffeur him while he’s there, won the screenwriting award in Cannes this year. And last week, it was also the surprise winner of the best-film award from the New York Film Critics Circle.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Phoenix Film Critics Society winners: ‘Belfast’ tops with Best Picture, ‘Dune’ cleans up techs

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical take on the troubles in the title city, took Best Picture honors, and Branagh won for Best Director and Best Screenplay, in the Phoenix Film Critic’s Society’s 2021 awards. The film also captured awards for Ciaran Hinds for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and for Jude Hill for Best Performance by a Youth. With five wins, “Belfast” tied with the sci-fi epic “Dune” for the most honored film of the year.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
womenandhollywood.com

Jane Campion Named Best Director by L.A. Film Critics for “The Power of the Dog”

Jane Campion’s chances of receiving her second Oscar nomination for Best Director are looking better and better. She’s collected yet another honor for “The Power of the Dog,” her first feature in over a decade. The Los Angeles Film Critics Association named her Best Director for the Western-inspired period drama about two Montana ranchers and their relationships with a local widow and her son. The Netflix pic, which was also named runner-up for Best Picture by the group, premiered at Venice Film Festival, where Campion took home the Silver Lion for Best Director.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted on the best achievements in film in 2021 on Saturday, announcing its award winners through its Twitter account. The organization named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama “Drive My Car” as the best film of the year, with “The Power of the Dog” taking the runner-up slot. LAFCA flipped the two in the category of best director, awarding “Power of the Dog” helmer Campion with Hamaguchi as the runner-up. With its best picture win, “Drive My Car” has become one of fourteen films to win the top prize from the LAFCA and New York Film Critics Circle. Each of these films has gone on to become a best picture nominee.
MOVIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy