When air pollution is high, it’s all over the news. But we seldom hear about what the air is like inside where we spend about 90% of our time, especially in cold weather. This may surprise you, but chances are the air in your home isn’t as clean or healthy as the air outside. The Environmental Protection Agency has documented that some pollutants are two to five times more concentrated inside than out.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO