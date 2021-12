Delta wasted no time taking it to Jackson on day two of the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic. The Bobcats were dominant from the opening tip, opening the game with a 15-0 run Jackson would never overcome. While the Indians showed life at times and threatened to make it a game, Delta's defensive pressure and high-speed offense were too much for Jackson in a 68-53 victory on Monday night at the Show Me Center.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO