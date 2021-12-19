ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sanders calls for vote on Build Back Better despite Manchin opposition

 2 days ago

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont tells CNN's...

The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
Axios

Manchin's next move

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios. Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set...
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
Jake Tapper
Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
Nevada Current

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Nevada Current.
NBC News

Joe Manchin dashes Biden's Build Back Better dreams. Here's why he did it.

Congressional Democrats are furious at Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement on “Fox News Sunday” that he’ll oppose President Joe Biden’s signature social spending plan, Build Back Better, effectively dooming the bill. They’re particularly incensed at the West Virginia Democrat’s argument that the nearly $2 trillion proposal is too costly and would exacerbate inflation, which is already growing at its fastest rate in 39 years.
Deadline

Joe Manchin Says He’s A No Vote On Build Back Better Act, Sidelining A Cornerstone Of Joe Biden’s Agenda

UPDATED, with White House comment: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has given Joe Biden’s administration a lump of coal for the holidays, saying in an interview that he will be a “no” vote on the Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of the White House’s social and climate agenda. Manchin’s vote is critical to the chances of the legislation passing, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the likelihood that Democrats will get no Republicans to back the bill. “If I can’t go home an explain it, to the people in West Virginia, I cannot vote for it,” Manchin said in an...
SFGate

Joe Manchin Just Tore Out the Heart of Biden’s Agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin delivered a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. The conservative Democrat from West Virginia said he can no longer support the Build Back Better social spending plan, nor would he be in favor of changing filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation. “I...
