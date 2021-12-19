Banbury Christmas Tractor Run raises funds for charity

There are more than 60 wreaths from businesses and organizations on display at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The wreaths can be found in the Institute's atrium as part of "Wreaths for a Cause," in which dozens of entities have crafted the creations in honor of selected charities. Members of the public can visit the atrium through Dec. 14 — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — and donate to the charity of their choice by putting money into a box beneath each wreath. The wreath or charity that collects the most money will receive a $500 bonus. At an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the atrium, a random drawing of all wreaths will award another $500 to a participating charity. Tickets for the open house are $10 each can be purchased at https://bit.ly/IALR-Wreaths-2021, or at any of the following locations: United Way of Danville & Pittsylvania County, 308 Craghead St. No. 104, Danville; IALR, 150 Slayton Ave., Danville; Commonwealth Home Health Care, 479 Piney Forest Road, Danville; and Haymore Garden Center, 2720 Franklin Turnpike, Danville. At the open house, members of the public will be able to participate in a live and silent auction of wreaths. A drawing will be held at 7:15 p.m. at the open house and will award a gift card package from local businesses.

