Banbury Christmas Tractor Run raises funds for charity

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Christmas convoy of tractors decked out in festive lights has paraded through north Oxfordshire for charity. Banbury's Christmas Tractor Run, which returned on Saturday for its sixth year, has raised more than £50,000 so far for the Katharine House hospice. Organiser Jenny Steenkamp said the tractor drivers...

www.bbc.com

Related
spectrumnews1.com

It started as a neighborhood joke, now Frank the Christmas Gargoyle has raised $500,000 for charities

DAYTON, Ohio — With his bright sunglasses, festive hat and stony smile, Frank the Christmas Gargoyle became an unlikely social media star. After years on his owner, Denise Starr’s, porch, he started to ruffle some feathers last December when a neighbor left a note declaring the decoration needed to come down because it wasn’t in the Christmas spirit.
DAYTON, OH
BBC

St Albans soup charity benefits from cancelled Christmas meal

A firm that donated all the food from its Christmas party after cancelling it due to Covid concerns said it "felt like it was meant to be". ADS Digital in St Albans collected 24 three-course meals and took them to a charity in the city on Saturday night. At the...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tractor Drivers#Banbury#Charity#Katharine House#Spring Hill Farm#British#Bbc South#Instagram
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Island Charity Walk Raises $282K

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Visitor Industry Charity Walk was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned this year "with strong fundraising performances on each island." (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Island Visitor Industry Charity Walk recently raised $282,000 for local non-profits, participants say. From the...
CHARITIES
KWQC

2021 Birdies for Charity raises $12.56 million

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2021 John Deere Classic’s Birdies for Charity helped raise 12.56 million for local non-profits. The results of the donation drive were released Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. That figure amounts to $350,000 more money raised this year than in 2020, when the tournament was canceled....
DAVENPORT, IA
outerbanksvoice.com

Motorcycle Toy Run raises 25K for Christmas toys

Terry Gray, lead organizer for the Dare County Motorsports Charity Group (DCMCG), presented Sandy Pace, director of the Dare County Center in Manteo, with a $25,000 charitable donation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held on Monday, Dec. 6. The funds were raised during DCMCG’s Dare County Motorcycle-Jeep...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Oregon City News

Christmas trees raise funds for Oregon City Lions Club

Inaugural event of its kind boosts service projects with $600, draws people to downtown businessesOregon City Lions Club raised approximately $600 from a raffle drawing of decorated trees earlier this month. OC Lions Club President Rae Gordon plans for this to be the inaugural event of its kind. "We will have more locations next year, and this will be one of our signature events," Gordon said. "The community really came together to make this happen. From the chamber and downtown association helping to promote it, donated trees and supplies to the business owners and employees staying late to decorate. We...
OREGON CITY, OR
NewsChannel 36

Guthrie Sayre turkey trot raises $30,000 for charity

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - More than 700 runners completed the 15th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot, raising more than $30,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund. This year's sponsors included companies such as Robert Packer hospital, Williams Toyota, Chesapeake Energy, and Cabinetworks. The Cancer Care Fund provides financial assistance to...
CHARITIES
Rocky Mount Telegram

Annual light show raises funds for charity

The Vitale Family Christmas Light Show for Charity once again is sparkling with holiday brilliance along Bridgeview Road. “We have over seven miles of wire, hundreds of wire connections and a hundred thousand lights,” said Kelly Vitale, who credits her husband, Mike, with being the creative genius behind the synchronized light show. The lights leap and dance to Christmas music that can be heard on visitors’ car radios at 99.1 FM.
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

Festive tractor run is a rousing success

A festive tractor run in Shropshire has raised more than £3,500 for Cancer Research UK. Organised by 17-year-old Tom Wellings, Sunday's Bridgnorth Charity Tractor Run was the first of its kind and some 150 tractors turned out to support the cause. Tom's father Mark Wellings said: "It was fantastic,...
CANCER
GoDanRiver.com

Photos: Creative wreaths raise money for charities in Danville

There are more than 60 wreaths from businesses and organizations on display at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The wreaths can be found in the Institute's atrium as part of "Wreaths for a Cause," in which dozens of entities have crafted the creations in honor of selected charities. Members of the public can visit the atrium through Dec. 14 — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — and donate to the charity of their choice by putting money into a box beneath each wreath. The wreath or charity that collects the most money will receive a $500 bonus. At an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the atrium, a random drawing of all wreaths will award another $500 to a participating charity. Tickets for the open house are $10 each can be purchased at https://bit.ly/IALR-Wreaths-2021, or at any of the following locations: United Way of Danville & Pittsylvania County, 308 Craghead St. No. 104, Danville; IALR, 150 Slayton Ave., Danville; Commonwealth Home Health Care, 479 Piney Forest Road, Danville; and Haymore Garden Center, 2720 Franklin Turnpike, Danville. At the open house, members of the public will be able to participate in a live and silent auction of wreaths. A drawing will be held at 7:15 p.m. at the open house and will award a gift card package from local businesses.
DANVILLE, VA
coastalbreezenews.com

Christmas Aficionado Restores Sleighs, Raises Money for Charity with Elaborate Christmas Display

"I consider myself a big toy maker,” said Ron Spering, who works year-round on his Christmas-related passions. According to his wife Pam, Christmas never ends at the Spering residence, on the corner of Heathwood Drive and Whiteheart Court. Between Ron’s hobby of restoring antique sleighs and his passion for outdoor Christmas displays, it always feels like the most wonderful time of the year at the Spering’s.
MARCO ISLAND, FL

Community Policy