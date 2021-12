With the holidays upon us, there are bound to be a lot of new Nintendo Switch owners. It can be hard deciding what to get for a new console, and those on the fence about a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be happy to know that a free, seven-day trial is now available! The trial offer runs through January 30th, so there's plenty of time to get in on the promotion for those that haven't received their new system just yet. The promotion is free through My Nintendo, and can be redeemed even if the Switch owner has already used last month's free trial from the eShop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO