Update (Tue 21st Dec, 2021 12:55 GMT): Amazon UK's stock of the Xbox Series X has gone for now, but we're still seeing the console pop up temporarily at various retailers (it's available to collect at a few Argos stores, for example). Most notably, GAME has had some bundles available for around 24 hours at the time of writing, although the console itself isn't currently in stock on its own.

