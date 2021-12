Last-minute Christmas shoppers are being warned that scam delivery text messages are on the increase.With many people ordering online this Christmas, huge numbers of parcels are being expected by households in the coming days.UK Finance, a trade association representing banks and other financial firms, said just over half (55.94%) of all reported “smishing” text messages in the final three months of this year have claimed to be from parcel delivery firms.This has more than tripled since the same period in 2020, when 16.37% bogus texts were about parcels.UK Finance is warning people to be wary of delivery scam text messages...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO