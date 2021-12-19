ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

THIS WEEK: Raise the Bar on Business Halachic Compliance at the H3/21 Business Halacha Summit

thelakewoodscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a business professional, many known and unknown critical Halachic pitfalls and challenges arise every day. It is critical to have the tools to resolve these difficulties. THIS WEEK! Join hundreds at the H3 Business Halacha Summit and learn how to approach these Halachic questions with confidence and guidance....

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

helpnetsecurity.com

Passbase raises $13.5M to help crypto businesses manage KYC compliance requirements

Passbase announced $10M in Series A, plus a previously unannounced $3.5M Seed-2. The round was led by Costanoa Ventures, with participation from Lakestar, Eniac Ventures, and Cowboy Ventures. The startup will use this capital infusion to scale their product suite and simplify policy management for cryptocurrency, fintech and other businesses...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

A Groundbreaking Summit Sponsored By Business Club AG

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The new oil of the Middle East is blockchain, and the blockchain Global Distributed Cloud Summit (DCS) will highlight this fact to the world. As the Golden Sponsor of the DCS 2021 Global Blockchain Summit in Abu Dhabi, Business club AG is championing the growth of blockchain worldwide.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Getting Ready to Raise Money for Your Business in 2022

Our third year of living with Covid-19 is about to start. Given the new omicron variant, we anxiously wait to see if it causes a spike in infection, which may cause a downward turn in economic growth. What does this mean for equity fundraising in the year ahead?. Let’s look...
MARKETS
Forbes

A Guide To Data Compliance For Small Businesses

Owner of Kalache LLC and a tech entrepreneur, consulting for tech startups on thought leadership and content strategy. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has presented a serious challenge for many companies doing business with European users, and the rate of sanctions has been accelerating. In the third quarter of 2021, fines totaled over $1.14 billion — three times the total amount from 2020. Maximum fines can reach 4% of the company’s previous financial year’s worldwide annual revenue. As an entrepreneur working in the tech industry, I have had to carefully deal with data compliance, especially as I grew my business internationally.
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
aithority.com

Influencer Marketing Startup Humanz Raises $8 Million Led by Stardom Ventures in Partnership with the Schestowitz Group and More Investment House

Humanz, an AI powered influencer marketing platform that connects influencers & content creators with brands, announces that it has closed an $8 million seed round led by the Stardom Ventures fund. The round was joined by More Investment House and the Schestowitz Group, who following successful use of the platform across all its brands over a two-year period, chose to invest in the company. The money will be used to continue development of Humanz unique technology, accelerate growth in the US market, develop additional technologies in the world of e-commerce and recruit employees in the fields of data and development.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketWatch

‘My wife is really cheap, which I adore’: We have $3M in investments, but I paid the bills while she worked as a teacher. How should we split our expenses in retirement?

My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
RELATIONSHIPS
News/Talk KFYO

New Business, Ring Bar Ranch, LLC, Sells Freshly Cut Meats

There is nothing like fresh cut meat to cook and we are in luck because a new place is open up in Lubbock offering just that. Ring Bar Ranch, LLC raises their own black Angus locally in Lubbock and their land is in Happy, Texas. They process all the cattle on Lockney and Post. Ring Bar Ranch, LLC started their herd in 2015 and just opened their store right here in the Hub City to bring high-quality locally raised Angus beef directly to the customer.
LUBBOCK, TX
pymnts

Bank Independent on How Banks Can Tap an a La Carte Business Banking Model to Engage SMBs

Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have always found it challenging to quickly meet their financial needs, as legacy financial institutions (FIs) often underserve these firms. The ongoing push toward digitization in the business and financial worlds means FinTechs and digital-first banking players are also more often targeting SMBs as customers, however, making legacy FIs defend their SMB clients.
SMALL BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Fairness Testing: The Insurance Industry Needs to Align on Best Practices

This post is part of a series sponsored by TransUnion. Social and regulatory attention has been using fairness and equity as a lens to evaluate the outcomes of existing processes like insurance underwriting. For example, a new law in Colorado, which will come into effect at the beginning of 2023, will require insurers to provide analytical evidence that their operational processes that use inputs of consumer data and predictive models do not result in unfair discrimination against certain consumer groups. Credit-based insurance scores (hereinafter referred to as insurance risk scores) are one example of the inputs used in these operational processes.
ECONOMY
Daily Fort Worth

“You people always coming in here with fake checks,” Bank employee racially profiled and falsely accused Black man of fraud, settlement reached

Major United States bank decided to improve and rework their training programs for their employees after a serious incident was publicly revealed earlier this month, when one of the bank employees racially profiled and falsely accused one of the bank’s customers, a Black man, over a check fraud. Later, a video of the incident appeared online.
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Hammond’s Candies Staff Keeping Busy This Year Amid Holiday Demand, Labor Shortages

DENVER (CBS4)– One candy business is struggling to keep up this holiday season. Hammond’s Candies, located at 5735 Washington Street in Denver, is trying to keep up with demand during the labor shortages. (credit: CBS) Businesses have been challenged during the pandemic with staffing shortages, supply chain issues and ingredient costs. (credit: CBS) “It’s been really hard hiring workers this year. In fact, this has probably been, in the 15 years that I’ve been involved with Hammond’s, this has been the hardest it’s been to hire workers,” said CEO Hammond’s Candies Andrew Schuman. “Not only was it hard to hire them, the wages have kept creeping up as well, so it’s been really competitive out in the marketplace just with the lack of labor force and so it’s been a little bit of a bottleneck for us.” (credit: CBS) This year, Hammond’s labor costs have increased 30% but they are still challenged with staffing shortages.
DENVER, CO

