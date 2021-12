The news of Kyrie Irving’s impending return to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time player broke on Friday, but it seems there’s already been a setback to Irving’s plan. Irving was initially ruled as ineligible by the Nets to compete as a part-time player, with the organization deciding that unless he met the vaccine requirements set by New York City, he was unwelcome as a member of the team. With the Nets missing more than half the roster due to a combination of injuries and COVID protocol, however, the situation has changed, and Irving is beginning the process to become a part-time player eligible to play in away games for the Nets.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO