ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sam Fender Prominent In BRIT Awards Nominations With Adele, Dave, And More

By Paul Sexton
udiscovermusic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Fender has three nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards, the joint second highest total for next year’s ceremony. The 42nd awards will take place at the O2 Arena in London on February 8. As previously announced, the ceremony will see male and female categories dropped, and the...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

New artists join Adele and Dua Lipa on list for first non-gendered Brit awards

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave have topped the largest-ever field of nominations at the Brit awards, as the ceremony moves beyond gendered categories. Each artist earned four nominations, including in the new “artist of the year” category that has replaced “British male” and “British female”, and for album of the year. New awards have been added this year to highlight excellence in genres: alternative/rock, hip-hop/grime/rap, dance, and pop/R&B.
CELEBRITIES
Music Week

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead 2022 BRIT nominations

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead the nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards with four each. The contenders for next year’s ceremony were revealed during ITV’s The BRITs Are Coming show, which was also livestreamed on YouTube. It featured performances from Anne-Marie, Joel Corry, Mabel, Mimi Webb and Glass Animals.
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Complete list of 2022 Brit Awards nominations

London [UK], December 19 (ANI): The 2022 Brit Awards nominations have been announced on Saturday on an hour-long TV special, 'The Brits Are Coming'. The awards will be presented on February 8 at the O2 Arena in London. According to Billboard, more female artists were nominated for Brit Awards this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Fender
Person
David Guetta
Person
Little Simz
Person
Becky Hill
Person
Stormzy
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Joel Corry
Person
Adele
Person
Elton John
wxhc.com

Elton John and ABBA score 2022 BRIT Awards nominations

Elton John and ABBA are among the artists who received nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. Elton's collaborative hit with British pop star Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart," which appears on his new album The Lockdown Sessions, received a nod for Song of the Year.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Fred again.., Calvin Harris, RAYE, Joel Corry snag 2022 BRIT Award nominations

Lauded London producer and one of Dancing Astronaut‘s Artists To Watch in 2022, Fred again.. has been nominated for his second BRIT award, this time in the category of Best Dance Act. Fellow nominees in this category include Calvin Harris, Joel Corry, and RAYE. Fred Gibson, the musician behind...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Måneskin, Billie Eilish, Glass Animals & more nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards

Måneskin, Billie Eilish and Glass Animals are among the nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. The Italian rockers will compete in the International Group of the Year category, while their single “I Wanna Be Your Slave” is up for International Song of the Year. Eilish is also nominated for International Song of the Year for “Happier than Ever,” and for International Artist of the Year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brit Awards#Brits#Adele Dave#Alternative Rock#Abba#Best International Group#Bts#Pnau Mix#British Urban Act#Brit Award
iheart.com

Lil Nas X Talks 'Montero', Grammy Nominations, Elton John & MORE!

Lil Nas X stopped by the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to talk his new album Montero, receiving 5 Grammy nominations, working with Elton John & MORE! Lil Nas X says he's thrilled his baby Montero is born, and thinks this is by far his best body of work! He explains that he manifested this everyday by constantly telling himself this is going to be album of the year! To his surprise, he received 5 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year which are all main categories! He said every time he received a new nomination his manager would FaceTime him! He also detailed working with Elton John and says they still keep in touch even though he's busy making Christmas music with Ed Sheeran!
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Sam Fender And Holly Humberstone Team Up For Acoustic ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Sam Fender has recruited new BRIT Rising Star winner, Holly Humberstone for a special acoustic version of his single “Seventeen Going Under”. The original version of the track featured on Fender’s chart-topping second album “Seventeen Going Under” and recently saw its popularity skyrocket after going viral.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS Gets Nominated For 'International Group of The Year' Award on BRIT Awards 2022

BTS gets nominated at this year's BRIT Awards. This is the second year that the septet got nominated at the most prestigious music awards ceremony. Big Hit Music, BTS' management agency, declared that the BRIT Awards recently announced through its official website and SNS that BTS was nominated for the "International Group of The Year" award.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Pink Strapless Bralette On The 'Voice'—I'm Shocked She Didn't Slip Out Of It!

Ariana Grande continues to wow us with her outfits on The Voice; and the one she wore on Monday, December 6th might just be one of our favorite ones to date! The 28-year-old Voice coach took the 90s theme of Monday’s show very seriously, as she channeled one of the biggest and most iconic popstars of the entire decade. We are of course talking about Britney Spears!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Blue Ivy Raps in Jay-Z's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Tribute Video

A proud daughter bursts out laughing while honoring her father and his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. 9-year-old Blue Ivy made a rare appearance in her father Jay-Z's pre-recorded tribute video. The 2021 inductees were honored in a ceremony that aired on HBO on Saturday November 20.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy