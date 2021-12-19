ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66-Year-Old Texas Man Using Billboard To Find 'A Good Woman'

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're a woman in your fifties in Central Texas who likes talks, walks and mutual acts of kindness, Jim Bays would like you to call him.

Bays, 66, a businessman who moved to Texas earlier this year, bought a billboard on Highway 29 east of Bertram to find his next lover, according to KXAN . The billboard says, "Wanted: A good woman. 50-55ish. For talks & walks & mutual acts of kindness," followed by a phone number that prospective dates can call to set up a date.

Bays said he moved to Texas because he "wanted to come to the (freest) place on the Earth ," and plans to use the billboard to change the luck he's had with dating since the move.

“I’m an older guy now and here I am, I’m busy with my business and I don’t know what kind of page a woman is on when I happen to run into her at the store or LA Fitness,” Bays said.

Bays was married and divorced twice and has five kids between both marriages, according to KXAN . He was married to his first wife for eight years and the second for 19 years and thought his second marriage would be his last.

“I’m just looking for a nice woman to spend the rest of my days walking, talking and doing kindnesses,” Bays said.

Since the billboard was put up, Bays said he's been on about six dates and has gotten two dozen voicemails from interested women. KXAN said it did a background check on Bays "that did not result in any startling criminal activity."

