Drakeo the Ruler has died at the age of 28, TMZ and Rolling Stone report. A representative for the Los Angeles rapper confirmed the news to Pitchfork. According to TMZ, Drakeo was stabbed during an altercation that broke out backstage during Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival last night (December 18), where he was scheduled to perform. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital following the incident. Pitchfork has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival for further information and comment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO