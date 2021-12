When does Fortnite Season 2 start is a question that keen players may be starting to consider already, even though we're only weeks into the fresh season, as well as wondering about what new theme will be running through the Season 2 Battle Pass. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 started with a bang and turned the battle royale upside down (literally), introducing an entirely new island to explore and updated mechanics for Fortnite such as sliding and a first-person aim assault rifle. If you want to peer into the future at Fortnite Season 2, then this is everything we know about it so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO