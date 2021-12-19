ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to Watch C.M. Newton Classic: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson, Time, TV

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xIFc_0dR7Bjov00

It has been a wild few days around college basketball and in Tuscaloosa when it comes to scheduling. After months with little to no cancellations due to COVID in college and professional sports, dozens of games have been altered this past week.

Alabama was originally slated to face Colorado State on Tuesday in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham. Early on Friday, Colorado State cancelled its Saturday game because of COVID issues within the program, and then by the end of the day Friday, Alabama was looking for a new opponent.

The Crimson Tide found a new opponent in the Davidson Wildcats. Davidson was supposed to play Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday, but that game was cancelled because of COVID issues within Loyola's program which made them available to play the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Alabama vs Davidson:

How to Watch C.M. Newton Classic: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) vs Davidson Wildcats (8-2)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, December 21

Where: Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

TV: SECNetwork+

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide managed to overcome a sloppy start and slow shooting night to beat Jacksonville State 65-59 in Coleman Coliseum. Keon Ellis led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama.

Last time out, Davidson: The Wildcats were actually in the middle of playing their game against Radford when the schedule change was announced to play Alabama. Davidson had a convincing 74-54 win over Radford with junior guard Foster Loyer leading the way with 24 points for the Wildcats. Davidson had four of its five starters finish in double-figures.

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Alabama Set for Final Test before SEC Play

After some uncertainty whether this game would be able to take place or not and a last-minute opponent replacement, No. 10 Alabama basketball is set to face Davidson Tuesday night in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham. It will be the fifth time in the last seven seasons that the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 21, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Davidson (C.M. Newton Classic), Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats. Former Alabama basketball guard Josh Primo took it to the house for the Austin Spurs:. Former Alabama defensive tackle and current Minnesota Viking Dalvin...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Charles Bediako Continues to Impress on Defense for Alabama Basketball

On Tuesday night, Alabama basketball will close out its first portion of the regular season when it plays Davidson in the C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham, Ala.. For the Crimson Tide, the game represents one final opportunity to gain momentum heading into a grueling Southeastern Conference schedule that is loaded with top-25 talent.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
City
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Birmingham, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
BamaCentral

Early Enrollee QB Ty Simpson Already Making Impression on Alabama Teammates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ty Simpson has only been on campus a few days, but he is already practicing with the team and making an impression on his new Crimson Tide teammates. One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class has enrolled early and is helping Alabama prepare for Cincinnati and the College Football Playoff on scout team. He can briefly be seen in the practice footage released by Alabama yesterday wearing a black No. 3 jersey.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Texas A&M Leaps Alabama as No. 1 Class by End of Early Signing Period

At the end of Early Signing Day on Dec. 15, Alabama still had the No. 1 overall class according to Sports Illustrated All-American. But after the decommitment and flip of the nation's No. 1 tight end Jaleel Skinner from Alabama to Miami and Texas A&M picking up a few other top targets, the Aggies have overtaken the Crimson Tide in the SI All-American recruiting rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Al Tv#Covid#Colorado State#Davidson Wildcats#Jacksonville State
BamaCentral

Video: Alabama Football Continues Practices Ahead of Cotton Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, No. 1 Alabama football hosted practice as it continues to prepare for its upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31. The Crimson Tide held the practice at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. The players practiced in full pads and helmets. The practice lasted approximately two hours.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Picking Up Speed: Alabama Football's 2022 Signing Class

There is a popular phrase when it comes to speed on a football field, and it rings true, especially in today's college football. Speed kills. It has also been said that 'you can't coach speed.' The effects have been seen in recent years in the Crimson Tide program in the likes of the 'Rydeouts,' and quarterbacks who are able to distribute the ball to these playmakers.
CALERA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
BamaCentral

What Alabama Football is Doing to Reduce COVID Risks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dozens of NFL, NBA, NHL and collegiate sporting events have been cancelled and postponed over the last week because of a surge in COVID cases. College football was relatively unaffected by COVID all regular season long, but with the College Football Playoff less than two weeks away, Alabama football is trying to mitigate risks according to head coach Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7

There's no two ways about it. Alabama got shellacked at Memphis on Tuesday and followed the loss up with a lackluster win at home over Jacksonville State. The Crimson Tide still has all the tools to win the Southeastern Conference, but this past weekend showed just how much the team can struggle when its best guards aren't performing well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Rashinda Reed Announced as Alabama Volleyball Head Coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Rashinda Reed has been named head coach of The University of Alabama volleyball program, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Monday. “We are thrilled to have Rashinda join the Crimson Tide as our next head volleyball coach,” said Byrne. “Her resume speaks for itself, most recently with the job she did helping bring Illinois to national prominence. From our first conversation, we were drawn to Rashinda and knew she’d be an incredible addition to our coaching staff. She is ready for this role and prepared to take our volleyball program to the next level. We are eager for Rashinda and her family’s arrival and look forward to welcoming them to Tuscaloosa.”
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

All Six of Alabama's Class of 2022 In-State Signees Land All-State Honors

Alabama went six-for-six, which is good in nearly every sport imaginable. It's even better when referring to awards. Sunday morning, when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its all-state teams for the 2021 high school football season, all six in-state prospects who signed with the Crimson Tide this past week landed first-team honors in their respective classifications.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Windham Wrap-up: Former Alabama QBs Shining in NFL

Under Nick Saban, Alabama has sent more players to the NFL than any other team and had more first round draft picks than any other school. There have been successful wide receivers like Julio Jones, running backs like Derrick Henry, cornerbacks like Marlon Humphrey, offensive linemen like Ryan Kelly, linebackers like Dont'a Hightower or defensive tackles like Da'Ron Payne. Subscribe for full article.
NFL
BamaCentral

Trevon Diggs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Because of COVID delays, Week 15 of the NFL season is still not technically over with more games to be played on Tuesday night. So, some former Crimson Tide players in the NFL could still put their name in the hat for BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the week, but at this point, they'll just have to be considered for next week.
NFL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Rabbit Hole

Kill dah wabbit! (hah hah hah) "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally...
ENTERTAINMENT
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy