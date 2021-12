Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for reelection, lauding the freshman lawmaker's efforts on crime and the Second Amendment. "Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District," Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!"

POTUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO