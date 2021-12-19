ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Baptist University Vaccine Incentive Program grand prize winner gets tuition and fees covered for the entire academic year

By Elliott Lapin
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Baptist University sophomore cyber engineering student Eduardo Corazon just received a big Christmas gift. He found out he is getting his tuition and fees covered for the entire 2021-2022 academic year after winning the university’s vaccine incentive program’s grand prize drawing. Other winners had tuition and fees covered for one...

