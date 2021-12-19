500 Turkeys for 500 Families

A group of turkeys is called a flock. They are very social animals and like to be together. They also have a strong hierarchy within their groups, with the dominant bird typically getting to eat first and mate most often. Flocks can have anywhere from just a few birds to several hundred. Interestingly, studies have shown that when a turkey is alone, it will become depressed and stop eating. This is likely because they live in groups and have that social interaction.

