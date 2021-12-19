ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
500 Turkeys for 500 Families

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe13th Annual 500 Turkeys for 500 Families Holiday Basket and Toys...

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

Telegraph

Alton firefighters plan turkey giveaway

ALTON — Alton Firefighters Local 1255 will have its fifth annual Turkey Giveaway noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Crisis Food Center, 21 E. 6th St. in Alton. Firefighters will have a contactless drive-through-only turkey giveaway. with vehicles lining up on Market Street, between East 4th and East 6th streets heading north to those streets, making a right on East 6th Street and pulling up in front of the location where firefighters will load trunks.
ALTON, IL
olneyenterprise.com

The Refuge’s 2nd Turkey Trot

The Olney Christian Community Center/Refuge and Keep Olney Beautiful partnered to host the second Annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 13. The Refuge hosts this event to help raise funds for Keep Olney Beautiful and bring a fun activity to Olney for the entire family to enjoy. This year we were able to donate $712.00 to Keep Olney Beautiful. Sixty-four participants trotted this year, almost double that of last year. Each participant had the choice to sign up for the 5k or do a 1-mile color fun run!
OLNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Christmas Dinner#Toys#Movies#Tree#Families#Hidden Empire Film Group#The Climb Organization
Post-Bulletin

Different ways to prepare Thanksgiving turkey

The Thanksgiving holiday has come and gone. We are mostly caught up with the leftover food from it. I made a stew with the carcass of the turkey son-in-law Dustin made for us in his deep fryer. Everyone loved the stew, and it really is great way to get the most out of your turkey. I will share my recipe with this column.
FOOD & DRINKS
WestfairOnline

BANK DONATED 145 TURKEYS

PCSB Bank held its fourth annual Employee Turkey Drive in which its volunteer employee team collected 145 turkeys and $300 in gift cards to donate to the Putnam Community Action Partnership and Friends of the Mount Vernon Arts, Recreation and Youth Program. The annual effort reflects the bank’s employees’ ongoing support of residents in need through…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Niagara Gazette

Firefighters for families

Niagara Falls firefighters held their Aid the Needy event at Walmart in Niagara Falls Tuesday morning providing 131 families with winter clothing items. Each family was given a spending limit and after they were done shopping, Walmart staff and Falls firefighters would cash them out and bag the items for them.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
riverdalepress.com

Forget turkey, and other meat

(re: “Think about the animals,” Nov. 25) I take issue with the recent letter by Robin Ganzert, promoting so-called “humanely raised meat.”. This is a concept that is losing popularity because there is much evidence to show there is no such thing. All animals — and that includes turkeys — would prefer to live.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
gazettejournal.net

Petsworth Turkey Trot

Petsworth Elementary School students collected 955 food items for the Food Pantry at Salem United Methodist Church in upper Gloucester during the annual Turkey Trot. Pictured are the Turkey Trot winners. Starting in the back row, from left, are Patti Flanary (as the turkey), Cheyenne Shell, Anjuli Van Valkenburg, Brendyn Laster, Kane Shager, Zelena Jones, Margaret Watkins; middle row, Austin Martinez, Charlie Sheridan, Jase Falin, John Wayne Turpin, Kylie Mueller; front row, Jack Sheridan, Sawyer Slavnik, Shyanne Kociumbus and Audrick Martinez.
CHARITIES
asapland.com

What Is A Group Of Turkeys Called?

A group of turkeys is called a flock. They are very social animals and like to be together. They also have a strong hierarchy within their groups, with the dominant bird typically getting to eat first and mate most often. Flocks can have anywhere from just a few birds to several hundred. Interestingly, studies have shown that when a turkey is alone, it will become depressed and stop eating. This is likely because they live in groups and have that social interaction.
ANIMALS
KBTX.com

Turkey 911 will help provide holiday meals next week to local families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of Bryan businesses, members of law enforcement, volunteers, and a city councilman are working together to make Christmas just a bit easier for some local families. After a successful event last year, I Heart Bryan is again hosting Turkey 911 to help provide complete...
BRYAN, TX
chathamstartribune.com

Prunty Holiday Ham and Turkey Giveaway

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at Chatham Baptist Church, located at 12 Court Place in Chatham, Coach Robert & Kimberly Prunty & Family along with the gracious and generous support of Mr. Ben & Mrs. Betty Davenport will give away 150 turkeys and 150 hams to any family that shows up regardless of race, color, class or creed.
CHATHAM, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Hoping For A Christmas Miracle’: Family Devastated After Dog Flees Vets In Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — “I took my dog in for a routine appointment at Banfield, and about 50 minutes later they notified me they lost my dog.” A local family is left reeling. The veterinary clinic they trusted with their beloved dog lost her. The intensive search to find the pup now includes a reward for her safe return. Nicholas Chontas is scouring Monroeville where his beloved pup was last seen Friday when she was lost by staff at Banfield Veterinary Hospital. “This is little Coco bean. She’s been out with us all day. Hunting the trails and hoping we can find her sister in...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Freemasons serve holiday dinner

Indulge in a traditional Christmas feast at the M.V. Masonic Lodge in Oak Bluffs with the Martha’s Vineyard Freemasons on Saturday, Dec. 25, from 1 to 5 pm. A sizeable meal of turkey and stuffing with all the fixings will be capped off by dessert and coffee or hot chocolate. Cronigs Market, Morning Glory Farm, and Edgartown Meat and Fish have contributed fine food for the occasion. All are welcome. Call 508-627-2377 for more information.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
North Coast Journal

Meet Turkey Vulture No. 80

While walking recently on an Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary trail past the power-line tower near Allen Marsh and South G Street, I spotted a large turkey vulture (Cathartes aura) perched on the top of the tower with its wings outstretched to dry in the morning sunlight. Looking through my telephoto lens, I noticed a large white patch with the number 80 on the top of the turkey vulture's left wing — the first time I'd ever seen that.
ARCATA, CA
WISN

Dog at shelter for 1,130+ days hopes for Christmas home

DELAVAN, Wis. — Meet Tucker!. He's been at the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan since Nov. 24, 2018. Volunteers at the shelter wrote an adorable post on Facebook hoping to find Tucker a home for the holidays. "Dear Santa Claus, Why doesn't anyone want me?" the post began. Tucker...
DELAVAN, WI

