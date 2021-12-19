500 Turkeys for 500 Families

Petsworth Elementary School students collected 955 food items for the Food Pantry at Salem United Methodist Church in upper Gloucester during the annual Turkey Trot. Pictured are the Turkey Trot winners. Starting in the back row, from left, are Patti Flanary (as the turkey), Cheyenne Shell, Anjuli Van Valkenburg, Brendyn Laster, Kane Shager, Zelena Jones, Margaret Watkins; middle row, Austin Martinez, Charlie Sheridan, Jase Falin, John Wayne Turpin, Kylie Mueller; front row, Jack Sheridan, Sawyer Slavnik, Shyanne Kociumbus and Audrick Martinez.
