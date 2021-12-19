Walk on the not so wild side

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it would not force federal inmates who were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic to return to prison once the emergency is lifted. The decision represents a major reversal for the department's Office of Legal Counsel, which...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joining other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee.
President Biden on Tuesday said he thinks there is still a possibility that his Build Back Better agenda can get done, despite Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to the climate and social spending bill. “I want to get things done. I still think there’s a possibility of getting...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue...
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial asked Tuesday to review testimony of three of four women who said the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse they experienced when they were teenagers. The jury in Manhattan federal court requested the...
LONDON (AP) — A British court has ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million), in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. A High Court judge said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must...
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
