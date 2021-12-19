ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Most Durable (And Attractive) Basement Flooring Options Online

By Naima Karp
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Choosing the best flooring for your basement can be a confusing task — there are tons of options available. But the right one for you will depend on what your lifestyle is, how you use your basement, and what you want the final design to look like. For unfinished basements, you may want to stick with simple and practical options. If it’s a living space or a man cave, you’ll want to go for more of a refined aesthetic. If it’s being used as a gym, a padded option is the most sensible and cost-efficient choice. Always try to purchase about 10% extra, which will account for cuts.

Factors to pay attention to include your budget and how much moisture your basement will have to deal with. Vinyl is the most popular alternative to wood, since it provides a realistic appearance but is ultra-thin, easy to install, and completely waterproof and scratch-resistant. Laminate flooring is similar but often doesn’t have as realistic a look, and isn’t as waterproof as vinyl. Hardwood panels provide a coveted look, but can easily get damaged and warped. Consider engineered wood as an alternative, which is less likely to swell, and is made of many composite wood layers. If you have an uneven subfloor, flexible flooring like foam and rubber are your best bet.

If you’re looking to keep a concrete floor as is but make it look brand new, consider applying epoxy paint , which will give a nice sheen and cover up any imperfections. Here are the best flooring for your basement to buy online now.

1. CALI Vinyl Pro Classic Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

BEST OVERALL

Many people would agree that vinyl is the best flooring material for both basements and entire home coverage, given its thinness, extremely waterproof nature, and realistic feel. It’s also non-slip, which can help in preventing accidents for both humans and furry friends alike. This luxury vinyl option looks just like real wood and while this one has an aged hickory effect, there are tons of finishes available. While it’s a little pricier than cheap laminate alternatives, the investment quickly pays off in the long run, especially if you have a basement that’s prone to flooding or moisture issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyAfL_0dR77G1P00


Buy: CALI Vinyl Pro Classic Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring $3.89 /sq. ft.

2. Home Decorators Collection Water Resistant EIR Laminate Flooring

RUNNER UP

While laminate flooring isn’t always as waterproof as vinyl flooring, this variety by Home Decorators is still water-resistant, and it’s also scratch-proof. Planks fit together with an easy click-lock installation over any wooden or concrete subfloor. Available in both an oak or maple finish, this laminate flooring is a durable alternative to hardwood but still has an attractive finish. This is also a sturdy flooring for anyone with pets who frequent the basement. One buyer says, “The quality, look and feel of this floor is incredible for being less than $2 a square foot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tM8bZ_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Home Decorators Collection Water Resistant EIR Laminate Flooring $1.69 /sq. ft.

3. Pergo Defense+ Night Shadow Oak Antimicrobial Laminate Wood Flooring

BEST ANTIMICROBIAL PICK

Let’s be real: a lot of gross stuff can happen in your basement. But it can be prevented by making the right flooring decision. This handsome, dark oak flooring by Pergo is made of laminate and is antimicrobial, keeping mold and mildew out and preventing the growth of things that cause stains and smells. Thanks to being completely antimicrobial and waterproof, you can also steam mop these faux wood floors without damaging them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqJPD_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Pergo Defense+ Night Shadow Oak Antimicrobial Laminate Wood Flooring $2.99 /sq. ft.

4. TrafficMaster Cascade Ridge Slate Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile

BEST CERAMIC PICK

If the wood aesthetic isn’t up your alley, consider this slate ceramic floor, which is a big step up from drab concrete. It’s also an ideal choice for bathrooms and any other high-traffic areas. The gray and black slate tones add a modern and minimalistic look to any basement, so even if it’s unfinished or just a storage area, there’s a streamlined and coordinated feeling thanks to the flooring. It’s highly resident to abrasion, providing the look of stone without worry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19d5cf_0dR77G1P00


Buy: TrafficMaster Cascade Ridge Slate Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile $1.49 /sq. ft.

5. Black with Blue Speck Interlocking Recycled Rubber Floor Tile

BEST RUBBER PICK

This eco-friendly black rubber floor with blue specks is made from interlocking recycled rubber floors and is a shock-absorbent alternative to foam flooring that’s nearly impossible to rip or damage. They’re perfect for high-traffic areas and have a non-slip backing. If you’re dealing with a basement sub-flooring that is at all uneven, these flexible squares can conform, unlike rigid tiles, which will get damaged over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mY2j5_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Black with Blue Speck Interlocking Recycled Rubber Floor Tile $4.57 /sq. ft.

6. Livelynine 16-pack Grey Vinyl Floor Tile Peel and Stick

BEST PEEL AND STICK PICK

Although this vinyl floor looks like genuine marble, it’s actually a peel and stick tile that even easier to apply than a click-and-lock system, requiring zero experience on the part of the installer. To remove, simply pull it off. Even though it’s applied easily, it’s still waterproof, offering a chic basement flooring option with minimal hassle. Sixteen tiles come in a pack, making this a clever alternative to linoleum or laminate. To trim, forget cutting tile — simply use a utility knife, peel the backing, and apply. This can be installed over any existing floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kmirv_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Livelynine 16-pack Grey Vinyl Floor Tile Peel and Stick $27.99 (orig. $39.99) 30% OFF

7. BEAUTYOVO Puzzle Exercise Mat Interlocking For Tiles

BEST FOR BASEMENT GYM

This exercise mat foam floor fits together to create a cushy surface. This is ideal if you’ve converted your gym to a basement, or just have sensitive joints and want a lower impact surface to walk on. Forget yoga or exercise mats — this turns your whole basement into one! This impact-resistant foam is also an ideal surface to put a weight rack or barbells. Safeguard your floor while providing all the padding you need for your body and equipment. Every piece interlock tightly to avoid falling apart during use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMJy6_0dR77G1P00


Buy: BEAUTYOVO Puzzle Exercise Mat Interlocking For Tiles $59.99 (orig. $68.99) 13% OFF

8. Smart Squares in A Snap Residential Soft Carpet Tile Peel and Stick

BEST CARPETING

Many people want their unfinished basement to be as basic as possible, but if your basement is at all used as a living or socializing space, consider this easy to apply carpet tile, which is applied via a peel-and-stick method. Although installing and ripping out carpeting is usually a habit, this super comfortable carpet makes it a DIY dream come true. It even has high-density memory foam on the side behind the carpeting, and its unique color system ensures that fibers remain resistant to fading, stains, and bleach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAcuj_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Smart Squares in A Snap Residential Soft Carpet Tile Peel and Stick $65.97

9. Schim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Dark Slate Marble Tile

MOST ATTRACTIVE

This weathered, dark slate marble is actually hyper-realistic vinyl tile and features a gorgeous high-gloss finish that looks much more expensive than it actually is. One customer says: “Buy this if you want to save time and money!” Another reviewer used it as an under-the-sink lining hack. For a low-maintenance flooring option that will cover up a stained or scuffed up floor, consider this beautiful option from Achim Home Furnishings, which will fool guests every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAGGd_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Schim Home Furnishings Nexus Vinyl Dark Slate Marble Tile $12.98

10. SUPERJARE 16 Tiles Eva Foam Interlocking Tiles Protective Flooring Mat

BEST INTERLOCKING PICK

Even though at first glance you might think these are laminate or vinyl flooring, this foam flooring imitates wood with a dark grain. If you have a workout space that you frequently convert to a living space, or don’t want that gym aesthetic, consider these interlocking faux wood tiles which feature two removable edges. Putting this waterproof flooring together is like putting together a puzzle, and it only requires a wet cloth to be cleaned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvHzM_0dR77G1P00


Buy: SUPERJARE 16 Tiles Eva Foam Interlocking Tiles Protective Flooring Mat, Dark Wood Grain $32.99

11. Lifeproof  Engineered Waterproof Click Lock Hardwood Flooring

BEST ENGINEERED HARDWOOD

This engineered hardwood flooring for basements is a welcome alternative for people who don’t want the repeating patterns. With this option by Lifeproof, every single plank is different. It’s the closest thing that looks and feels like real wood and can be installed in a click-and-lock style just like vinyl floors. It might not protect as well as more waterproof materials but it is the best choice if your heart is set on hardwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4g8h_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Lifeproof Engineered Waterproof Click Lock Hardwood Flooring $4.52 /sq. ft.

12. Behr Premium Slate Gray Interior/Exterior Concrete and Garage Floor Paint

ALSO CONSIDER

If you have a concrete floor that doesn’t necessarily need to be covered but just spruced up, consider adding epoxy concrete paint, which provides a gleaming smooth surface to clean and also offers a more finished look to your unfinished basement. This paint can also be used in your garage, as it resists the peeling that hot tires can cause. Just a single coat should do the trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfWL2_0dR77G1P00


Buy: Behr Premium Slate Gray Self-Priming 1-Part Epoxy Satin Interior/Exterior Concrete and Garage Floor Paint $36.98

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Cozy Up in the Perfect Atmosphere With These Best Bedroom Lamps

No furnished room — especially a bedroom — is complete until you’ve nailed the lighting. Think about it: this is the space where you will unwind after a long day and decompress until the next morning. When the sun goes down you want to make it a warm and welcoming space, and what better way to do that than with the perfect lighting situation? That doesn’t just mean finding a killer overhead light, either. Having a mix of lighting is key when it comes to properly lighting a space with a welcoming vibe and ambiance. That’s where warm bedroom lamps can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These Modular Sofas Let You Customize Your Living Space Like Never Before

Pre-configured sofas are a popular way to furnish any living room, but they aren’t exactly a flexible approach to the design of your home. Although the main goal is comfort and a design that fits in with your own decor, you want to anchor your living room with a seating option that has multiple configurations, letting you switch up your arrangement in the blink of an eye. Enter the modular sofa. Modular sofas allow you to evolve your room or start small, adding pieces over time. What is a modular sofa? While they might not look different from your average couch, modular...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Unlock Your Garage’s Full Potential With the Best Garage Lighting

If the word “garage” conjures up images of a dark and dank space with a lone pull string hanging from a florescent bulb, banish that thought immediately. These days there are so many more options out there to make the most out of your garage space, upping the game from the days when your remote garage opener doubled as the main source of lighting. And why not, considering all of the potential uses there are for that spot typically reserved for cars? From home gyms to offices, studios and even stores, people are getting more creative than ever with their garages...
SMALL BUSINESS
goodshomedesign.com

Building a house from pallets. From start to finish

Building a house is not an easy task, as years of training are required even for professionals to master such a skill. This sounds like a more doable task for amateur builders. The next video tutorial will guide you from start to finish in the art of building a pallet...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Flooring#Wood Flooring#Laminate Flooring
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This 250sqf tiny cabin modeled after lofty log cabins finds height with a pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows!

Road-Haus is a 250sqf tiny cabin scaled down from a larger model designed by Wheelhaus, a tiny home company committed to modular and eco-friendly design practices. Set on providing the kind of experience he had growing up in log cabins constructed by his father, ​​Jamie McKay developed Wheelhaus. More than a company that designs tiny homes, Wheelhaus remains committed to building modular log cabins with small carbon footprints that offer travelers and residents a true escape into the woods.
CARS
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
VISUAL ART
Real Simple

5 Quick Ways to Make Your Home Sparkle Before Guests Arrive

No matter if you've been preparing for a holiday party for weeks or just found out friends are stopping by in a few hours, here are some tips to make your home look instantly pulled-together. Start by cleaning the spots most likely to be noticed—hello, kitchen counter and bathroom—then add some metallic accents and fresh flowers or greenery to make your home feel festive. Your place will be party-ready in no time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bigeasymagazine.com

Polished Concrete Flooring: Why is it the New Design Trend of 2021?

It’s becoming increasingly popular to employ materials that are both stylish and low-maintenance in today’s homes. Polished concrete floors are becoming increasingly popular as a long-term design option because of their durability and aesthetic diversity. Even though concrete has always been an appealing material to work with, the trend is booming in 2021. If you are unsure about using concrete flooring, schedule free consultation with professionals for expert advice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 Channel Tufted Sofas That’ll Add Some Flair to Your Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been following decor trends over the last couple of years, you’ve noticed that we’re living in the midst of a ’70s revival. From bold colors and patterns to post mid-century silhouettes that add a lot of a character to a space, the trend is one we can’t get enough of. One element that we keep seeing time and time again is channel tufting, especially when it comes to sofas. This vertical stitching style is a subtle, simple way to add some glam to a piece which makes it perfect for an integral focal point piece like a sofa. And with this silhouette commonly being used alongside fabrics like linens and velvets, the style really speaks to that whole ’70s vibe. If you’ve been dreaming of adding a channel-tufted sofa to your space, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find 10 of our favorite picks perfect for any space, style, and budget.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy