Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's Second Half Display After Tough Draw at Wolves

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed his side's second half display as they earned a point on the road against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues drew 0-0 at Molineux, with the European champions only being able to name 17 first team players in their matchday squad for the fixture.

Tuchel's side have been hit with injuries over the past few weeks, and he stated before the game that his side have seven positive cases of Covid-19 within their ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZQRt_0dR770z200
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the media after the draw, the German boss shared his thoughts on what was a hard fought draw considering the difficult circumstances at the club.

"I gave my opinion many times. In the end you try to focus. There is a lot of noise going on in the 24 hours before the match.

"We did a late meeting, a short meeting. We tried to our best. We struggled in the first half a bit after a strong start. We struggled to adapt to Wolves' shape.

"It was very good in the second half. A 0-0 at Wolves... it's a clean sheet but it's hard to score goals here. We could've won it with a bit of lucky, a little bit more quality."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5fOv_0dR770z200
IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea submitted a request to the Premier League prior to the game to postpone the match due to their issues with Covid-19, but it was denied despite other games across the weekend being missed due to similar circumstances.

They remain third in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel says he is hopeful injuries to Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea's goalless draw with Wolves are not serious... but boss admits his side will 'pay the price' for their long list of absentees

Thomas Tuchel is cautiously optimistic the injuries sustained by Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah in Chelsea's trip to Wolverhampton will not rule the duo out for a sustained period. The Blues were held to a stalemate at Molineux and lost Chalobah in the first half after the 22-year-old picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands for their final league clash before Christmas. The Blues have been below-par in recent weeks, without a clean sheet in their last six, and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home on Thursday night to a depleted Everton side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

