ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Could've Won It' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Goalless Draw at Wolves

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has reacted to Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A Covid and injury hit Blues side were forced to play the match at Molineux after having their postponement request rejected by the Premier League.

Chelsea worked tirelessly against Bruno Lage's side and had to settle for a point, which sees them fall further behind in the title race - the least of their concerns right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlCnB_0dR76zGX00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel wasn't pleased with the decision not to call the game off, but understood it. He accepted Chelsea's struggles on a foggy afternoon, admitting his side could've nicked all three points if they had shown some more quality.

As quoted by football.london, he said: "Of course, there was a lot of noise going on in the last 24 hours. Is this the perfect environment to prepare for a match? No, for sure not. We focussed late, we did a late and short meeting and we tried to do our best.

"We struggled in the first half after a very strong start in the first five minutes, to adapt to Wolves’ shape and we were a bit late in all the challenges. The reaction in the second half was very, very good and was a good performance.We could've won it with a bit of luck, a little bit more quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2UoW_0dR76zGX00
IMAGO / PA Images

"A 0-0 at Wolves...we have another clean sheet so a lot of positive things. It is hard to create chances, it was clear before the game that it is hard to score goals here, this is clear. So I think to analyse this game isolated and purely this game, I am absolutely OK.

"We could have won it with a bit of luck, here and there a bit more quality, a shot or more or little situations on our side but I am very happy with how we played in the second half."

Tuchel admitted his squad are worried about their health following the positive results.

He added: "The points that hurt at the points we lost at home against Manchester United, Burnley and Everton. These are the points that hurt, not today. I can't and will not comment on other decisions about postponed games. We never compared ourselves to another situation, we were just worried about the safety of players. The players were worried about their health because we had several positive results in several days."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Bruno Lage
Reuters

Wolves hold reluctant Chelsea to goalless draw

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chelsea’s title ambitions suffered a further blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at a misty Molineux Stadium on Sunday, a match the visitors had asked the Premier League to postpone before kickoff. Chelsea trail leaders Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Chelsea's Saul Niguez defended by manager Thomas Tuchel despite struggles

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits he is concerned over the woes of Saul Niguez, but called on fans to stop piling hate onto the struggling midfielder. The ex-Atletico Madrid star has been a shadow of his former self since swapping La Liga for the Premier League, failing to carve a successful role in the Blues' midfield rotation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Reveals the Extent of Chelsea's Recent Covid-19 Crisis

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the extent of his side's recent Covid-19 chaos. The Blues were only able to select 17 players in their matchday squad for their 0-0 draw against Wolves on Sunday, with the club experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases that adds to their list of injuries.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel says he is hopeful injuries to Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea's goalless draw with Wolves are not serious... but boss admits his side will 'pay the price' for their long list of absentees

Thomas Tuchel is cautiously optimistic the injuries sustained by Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah in Chelsea's trip to Wolverhampton will not rule the duo out for a sustained period. The Blues were held to a stalemate at Molineux and lost Chalobah in the first half after the 22-year-old picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Everton#Manchester United#The Premier League#Molineux
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands for their final league clash before Christmas. The Blues have been below-par in recent weeks, without a clean sheet in their last six, and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home on Thursday night to a depleted Everton side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Premier League Covid-19 Talks: Status of Chelsea's Clash vs Brighton to Be Discussed

The Premier League will hold talks with clubs on Monday following increasing Covid-19 cases which has seen several games called off in recent weeks. Six of the ten league fixtures were postponed this weekend due to the virus and teams being unable to fulfil the matches, however despite their seven confirmed cases Chelsea were still made to play out a 0-0 draw against Wolves, after having a request to postpone rejected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: I don’t want be part of a witch-hunt for unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
589
Followers
5K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy