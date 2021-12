President Biden’s preferred method of travel will have to reduce service early in 2022 if and when his vaccinate mandates are enforced. Amtrak President Stephen Gardner told House lawmakers Thursday that while 96 percent of his employees have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94 percent are considered fully vaccinated, “we anticipate that we will not initially have enough employees to operate all the trains we are currently operating when the federal mandate takes effect.”

