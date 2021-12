The Pittsburgh Steelers had three extra days rest to get ready for the final quarter of the 2021 NFL season. While teams have used the first 13 games to put themselves in a good position for the final stretch of the season, it has generally been teams that get on a roll over the final few regular-season games that are most poised to make a run through the postseason. With a formidable schedule of opponents remaining, it’s a home game against the Tennessee Titans that will kick off the final part of the Steelers 2021 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO