ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul Reacts To Knocking Out Tyron Woodley

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul although still a novice professional has shook up the boxing world with his big knockout punch this weekend. A few years ago Tyron Woodley was a UFC champion. Paul hadn’t even...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jake Paul
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Reacts To Jake Paul Fight Offer

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr it appears could be in the mix for an unexpected fight with one Jake Paul soon. Chavez Jr appears to be chilled about the offer like sipping on some water. Not worried at all about Paul, seemingly:. Certainly it would sell as a fight. Sure. You’d...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz sends a message to the ‘Paul sisters’, claims Jake and Logan hired security to make sure he wouldn’t get them

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the ‘Paul sisters’ after Jake Paul’s most recent boxing win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday, Diaz was in attendance for the ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ card due to the fact his teammate, Chris Avila was fighting on the undercard. To no surprise, after Paul knocked out Woodley he called out the Stockton native and now, Diaz took to Instagram to send a message to him and his brother, Logan. As seen below, Nate claims the Paul’s hired security to keep him away from them.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ufc
The Independent

Dana White tells Francis Ngannou he can leave UFC

UFC president Dana White says star Francis Ngannou can leave the promotion at the end of his contract if he wants.The fighter and his representatives have had a tension-filled relationship with the UFC with Ngannou criticising them publicly. White says if he is that unhappy he should leave.White told ESPN: “Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you. If you don’t want to be with us, no problem. It’s all good. I think his contract, and this is off the top of my head, if he wins he still has time with us after this...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou applauds Jake Paul for making a “huge statement” with knockout of Tyron Woodley: “You better take him seriously”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has praised Jake Paul for his recent knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night, Jake Paul put an end to his rivalry with Tyron Woodley by knocking the former welterweight king out in their rematch down in Tampa. While the fight wasn’t all too notable leading up to that point, many fans will only remember the viral nature of the knockout shot.
UFC
The Independent

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has ‘Conor McGregor X factor stardom’, rival claims

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad wants to steal up and coming star Khamzat Chimaev’s hype, who has “Conor McGregor stardom”.Chimaev has stunned the UFC world, so much so that many fighters have shied away from facing the unbeaten Russian. But Muhammad wants to fight him as Chimaev believes he’s “untouchable”.Muhammad told MMA Junkie: “He has the most hype in the division right now. He has that (Conor) McGregor X-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable.“They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
punditarena.com

Dana White believes Conor McGregor is talented enough to “be on top” again

Dana White believes that Conor McGregor is talented enough to return to the top of the UFC but questions how likely he is to return. Dana White has long maintained that Conor McGregor has enough money that he doesn’t need to fight again but McGregor continues to show his desire to get back on top.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury would have been ‘eaten for dinner’ in previous era, Frank Bruno claims

Frank Bruno says if WBC champion Tyson Fury was boxing in his day he “would have been eaten for dinner”.Fury retained his heavyweight title after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October. He is seeking a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but will first take on Dillian Whyte in early 2022.But despite Fury being at the top of his game, Bruno believes he wouldn’t have survived in his era.“[Fury] knows deep down in his heart if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner,’ he told DAZN. “I’m not going to sit here and disrespect...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua tipped to ‘fight at least once’

British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will “fight at least once”, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.The pair had a bout booked in for earlier this year but it didn’t go ahead after a court ruled Fury had to fulfill his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. Fury retained his WBC belt after beating the American but Joshua’s record didn’t continue in the same way.He took on Oleksandr Usyk in September and lost. Duboef says Joshua needs to get back to winning ways for the future of boxing.“I think Fury and Joshua will fight at least once, because...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Paulie Malignaggi Runs Into A Boxing Legend

Many boxing fans will be aware of former world champion Paulie Malginaggi for his boxing career, commentating and one time dispute with Conor McGregor. Now involved with bright new success ‘BOXXER’ in the UK on Sky Sports, Malignaggi appears to keeping busy. Always the best way. He had...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy