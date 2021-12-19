ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Scam alert: Is that Santa app safe? Better check it twice

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple's App Store and Google Play list dozen of holiday-themed apps: children can video chat live with Santa himself, light the menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, track his sleigh on Christmas Eve, or relay their Christmas wish-lists. With COVID-19 continuing to affect kids' access to in-person activities like visits with...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Here are the best Santa Apps for 2021

Connecting with Santa is easier than ever thanks to these tech tools!. Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, reviews and tips. Portable North Pole has been a perennial favorite for 14 years now. It’s a slick way to get a personalized message from the big guy himself.
CELL PHONES
WTOL 11

Where is Santa? Check the NORAD Santa Tracker.

NORTH POLE, Alaska — Where is Santa? On December 24, a special team at NORAD will track the man in red on his around-the-world flight. According to NORAD, it all starts with the NORAD radar system called the North Warning System. This powerful radar system has 47 installations strung across Canada's North and Alaska. NORAD makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season. The moment our radar tells them that Santa has lifted off, they begin to use the same satellites used in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Smartphone App#Online Privacy#Privacy Rights#Common Sense Media#Smart Phone#Ios#Bbb Apple#App Store#Google Play#Bbb National Programs#Coppa
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Holiday shopping scams to watch out for

As more holiday shopping moves online, people need to know how to avoid shopping scams. The FBI provides an overview of the most common scams that tick up during the most magical time of the year. During the 2020 holiday season, the FBI reports that more than 17,000 complaints were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
lakemagazine.life

Better ask Santa

It’s official. Santa is having trouble finding enough lake homes to make all those Christmas dreams come true. For the past two years, there have been so many people buying lake homes that the available supply has all but dried up. The shelves where Realtors keep available homes are as bare as the toy store shelves reserved for the Barbie Dream House 2021. People making virtual shopping trips to Google, Zillow or Realtor.com are coming up empty.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
KWQC

Scam Alert: Email from IRS offering third stimulus check is fake

Following the jury’s verdict, District Court Judge John Wright ordered the 35-year-old to be released from custody. Police responded around 11:41 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. 2021 Birdies for Charity raises $12.56 million. Updated: 6 hours ago. The $12.56 million figure is also the third largest donation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
localsyr.com

FASNY wants you to make a holiday safety list and check it twice

(WSYR-TV) — Despite the currently warm temperatures, the winter season brings snow, cold, and according to the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), house fires. The holiday season helps spark fires during the holiday months thanks to winter storms, heating systems, holiday decorations and candles,...
POLITICS
Lowell Sun

Making a list? Checking it twice? Tips for out-of-practice gift givers

It has been two years since the holidays felt “normal,” and you’re determined to make them special. You spend hours combing through your go-to department store, dodging Santa Clauses and unruly crowds to find the right gift. You open and close a dozen browser windows before adding that perfect item to your basket, sending a prayer to the internet gods that it arrives on time. Then, the moment comes to hand over the carefully selected present, tastefully wrapped. But instead of squeals of joy, you’re met with an anticlimactic “Thank you.”
RETAIL
okcfox.com

Play it Safe: Top Holiday Scams

It's time to Play it Safe when it comes to holiday scams. The FBI reports non-payment and non-delivery scams are on the rise during the holidays. In fact, they cost people more than 265 million dollars last year alone. We are talking about the two most common online holiday scams. The first is auction fraud, where a product is misrepresented on an auction site, a gift car fraud when the seller asks you to pay for a prepaid card. Also, people sell things and never actually deliver them. There are some things you can do. Check out the links and make sure it is a legitimate website. Pay with a credit card that has fraud protection including refunding you if the sale was fraudulent and if a company asks you to update your password or account information don't do it. Instead, look up the company and call them directly to find out if the request is legit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Christmas shoppers warned of scam parcel delivery texts

Last-minute Christmas shoppers are being warned that scam delivery text messages are on the increase.With many people ordering online this Christmas, huge numbers of parcels are being expected by households in the coming days.UK Finance, a trade association representing banks and other financial firms, said just over half (55.94%) of all reported “smishing” text messages in the final three months of this year have claimed to be from parcel delivery firms.This has more than tripled since the same period in 2020, when 16.37% bogus texts were about parcels.UK Finance is warning people to be wary of delivery scam text messages...
CELL PHONES
Indiana Gazette

Police warn of scam involving payment apps

State police are reminding Pennsylvania residents to be vigilant about scams involving peer-to-peer payment applications or apps like Zelle, Venmo and Cashapp. Troopers are aware specifically of a scam involving Zelle, a service offered by many financial institutions through the institution’s mobile app that allows people to send money to customers of other banks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy