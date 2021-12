Washington County’s state legislators recapped the most recent legislative sessions at a luncheon today (Tuesday) in Brenham. State Representative Ben Leman and State Senator Lois Kolkhorst spoke to a large crowd at the Legislative Wrap-Up Forum at Blinn College, hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The two discussed the difficulty of the 87th Legislature and its subsequent special sessions, while also reviewing some of the new laws and initiatives they consider to be the most important coming out of Austin.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO