Humanz, an AI powered influencer marketing platform that connects influencers & content creators with brands, announces that it has closed an $8 million seed round led by the Stardom Ventures fund. The round was joined by More Investment House and the Schestowitz Group, who following successful use of the platform across all its brands over a two-year period, chose to invest in the company. The money will be used to continue development of Humanz unique technology, accelerate growth in the US market, develop additional technologies in the world of e-commerce and recruit employees in the fields of data and development.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO