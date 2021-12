NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Here are Dominican Winter League updates on the Yankee participants: Aaron Hicks, Wandy Peralta, Miguel Andujar, Estevan Florial, Luis Medina, Albert Abreu, Rob Brantly, and Michael Beltre. Hicks, through 12 games, has at least seemed to prove that he can stay on the field for games after a season lost to injuries. Peralta is putting up big strikeout numbers as he looks to maintain a bullpen role into next year. Andujar and Florial haven’t been hitting well, albeit over a small sample size.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO