The Best of Joe Tordy 12-19-2021

John and Pat are off, Bob, Jamie and Connor are driving the sleigh today and reacting to the postponement of the Eagles game until tomorrow night due to the COVID outbreak of the Washington Football Team, as Washington gets some players back and the Eagles lose an OL, and the disadvantages for the Eagles (0:00-1:08-05). The Ben Simmons saga continues to hang over the Sixers and the guys question whether Embiid is still the guy to build around, or is it time to move him. Bob enjoyed watching Tiger Woods play with his son Charlie this weekend and wants to know who some of the best father/son tandems are of all time (1:08:05-1:53:35). For the rest of the show the guys talk about what to do on another Eagles free Sunday and the 11 year anniversary of Desean’s Miracle at the Meadowlands (1:53:35-2:59:47).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO