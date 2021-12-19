ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Best of Joe Tordy 12-19-2021

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best of Tyler Zulli and Connor Thomas 12-19-2021. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic,...

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
Cowboys Have Made Official Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game...
NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
Raiders LB Will Compton's Mom Tragically Dies Hours Before Browns Game

Horrible news ... Raiders linebacker Will Compton says his mom tragically died just hours before Las Vegas' game against the Browns. "I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night," Compton said in a statement on his social media page just before the Cleveland-Raiders kickoff on Monday. "I am headed home to be with family."
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are. Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well. There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room...
There Are 2 NFL Games On Tuesday Night: Here’s The Schedule

Thanks to COVID-19, NFL fans are getting a rare slate of Tuesday Night Football games. Virus outbreaks throughout the league pushed two Week 15 matchups back a bit. Each game features a divisional battle between rivals with playoff implications on the line. Seattle Seahawks (5-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)...
NBA 'Optimistic' Sixers vs. Celtics Game on Monday Will be Played

The Philadelphia 76ers were scheduled to return to the court on Sunday for the first time since their road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. With the New Orleans Pelicans in town, Philadelphia looked to try and pick up their first win in over a week. However, the status of the game was in jeopardy as the Sixers had a crowded injury report going into the matchup.
The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 12-20-21

(00:00-14:12) On today’s best of, Mike starts off the show talking about yesterday’s slate of NFL games and how they impact the Eagles. Some teams won that were not expected to win and it may make things hard for the Eagles. As the Eagles prepare for their Tuesday game against Washington they have already lost Landon Dickerson to the COVID protocol. This would not have happened had the Eagles played yesterday. The conversation turns to Christmas movies. What is and what isn’t a Christmas movie? Mike, Tyrone, and Jen have different opinions.
The Anthony Gargano Show 12-20-2021

Today on The Anthony Gargano, Anthony gives his thoughts about the Eagles and Washington Football Team’s game being moved to Tuesday (00:00-46:20). Ant opens the phone line to talk to the city (46:20-1:53:51). Coach Stan Drayton joins the show to talk about becoming the head coach at Temple (1:53:51-2:18:36). Brad Feinberg joins The Anthony Gargano Show to help win you some money (2:18:36-2:30:00). Cuz wraps up the show talking to the city (2:30:00-2:51:59).
The John Kincade Show 12-20-2021

John and Pat are off, Bob, Jamie and Connor are driving the sleigh today and reacting to the postponement of the Eagles game until tomorrow night due to the COVID outbreak of the Washington Football Team, as Washington gets some players back and the Eagles lose an OL, and the disadvantages for the Eagles (0:00-1:08-05). The Ben Simmons saga continues to hang over the Sixers and the guys question whether Embiid is still the guy to build around, or is it time to move him. Bob enjoyed watching Tiger Woods play with his son Charlie this weekend and wants to know who some of the best father/son tandems are of all time (1:08:05-1:53:35). For the rest of the show the guys talk about what to do on another Eagles free Sunday and the 11 year anniversary of Desean’s Miracle at the Meadowlands (1:53:35-2:59:47).
The Best of Hunter Brody 12-19-2021

Hunter reacts to the Eagles and Sixers games this weekend being postponed. He also breaks down the Eagles matchup with the Football Team this Tuesday.
A Philadelphia Sports Fans Christmas List

It has not been the easiest of years for Philly Sports fans. Sixers choked vs the Hawks in the playoffs. And now in the new season they are barley a playoff team so far. The Eagles have been up and down (though could still be a playoff team). The Phillies made it 10 straight seasons without making the playoffs. The Union looked primed to win it all, but a Covid outbreak ended their season. And the Flyers took what was once a super promising team, and in two seasons were playing so bad their coach was fired.
Inside The Birds 12-20-2021

Geoff and Adam react to the NFL games being rescheduled this week and break down the Eagles’ matchup with the Washington Football Team.
Sixers Pelicans Game Postponed

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans won’t be happening Sunday night. The NBA has postponed the game after the Sixers were hit with a rash of injuries, and new entries into the health and safety protocol. Sixers backup center Andre Drummond and guard Shake...
