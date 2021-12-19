ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renewable Energy as a Service Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom: SmartWatt, General Electric, Siemens

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Renewable Energy as a Service Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend...

thedallasnews.net

Commercial Distributed Energy Generation Market 2021 Size & SWOT Analysis by Key Players - ABB, GE, Siemens, Wood Group, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Commercial Distributed Energy Generation Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". It is a variety of small, connected to the grid equipment power generation and energy storage technology and systems. It is a kind of decentralized power generation, which is the opposite of distributed power generation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Crop Management Software Market worth Observing Growth | Agrivi, Cropio, Easy Keeper

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Crop Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Croptracker, FarmSoft, Agrivi, Cropio, EasyKeeper, Farmbrite, Vertical Solutions, AgData, Farm Matters & AgriXP etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%-9%. In this market, biologics is the largest segment by product, whereas process development is largest by service. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing research activities related to biopharmaceutical, rising demand for biologics, and presence of major pharmaceutical companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Electric Two-Wheelers Market May Set New Growth Story | LIMA, Luyuan, Byvin, lvjia

The Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market study with 165+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Yadea, Aima, Taiwan Bell, XDAO, wxjinjian, SUNRA, LIMA, Luyuan, Byvin, lvjia, Zuboo Electric Bicycle, lvneng, Giant, Accell Group & Niu Technologies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

North America IT Services Market projected to reach $660.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.6%

According to a new market research report "North America IT Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services, and Telecom Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Business Function, and Vertical - Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the North America IT Services market size is expected to grow from USD 459.2 billion in 2021 to USD 660.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. The flexibility and agility of IT Services models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyperscalers-IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, CISCO, and Wipro-are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cloud computing market, globally.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Conversational Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Cognitive Scale, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Conversational Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google, Cognitive Scale, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Oracle, Nuance Communications, SAP, Tibco Software & Saffron Technology etc.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electric Car Rental Market is Going To Boom | BlueIndy, Enterprise Holdings, ER Travel Services

Past few decades have observed high growth in Electric Vehicle Sales across the globe, Electric Vehicle Manufacturers are heavily invested in Research & Development in order to deliver Efficient & Sustainable electric cars. This has derived growth potential for Electric Car Rental services. Major players have been successful in Market penetration for Electric Car Rental, despite presence of industry giants some regions remain unexplored. Car rental business has observed an exponential growth in the recent years. The Integration of ordinary car rental with electric cars will not only generate profits but also, serve the environmental challenge.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Renewable Energy Market to See Phenomenal Growth by 2026 | General Electric, Tata Power, ABB

Latest released the research study on Global Renewable Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Renewable Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Renewable Energy. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are General Electric (United States), CPFL Energia S.A. (Brazil),Terra-Gen, LLC (United States),Tata Power Company Limited. (India),IHI Corporation (Japan), Alstom SA (France),Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. (China), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),Mitsubishi Heavy Industry (Japan),Enel Green Power S.P.A. (Italy),.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Industrial Electric Vehicle Market to enjoy 'explosive growth' |Caproni JSC, Jungheinrich AG, VISEDO Oy

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Industrial Electric Vehicle Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Industrial Electric Vehicle Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Valence Technologies, Ayton Willow, Hyster-Yale, Caproni JSC, Jungheinrich AG, VISEDO Oy, Liberty Electric Cars, Bradshaw Electric, Crown Equipment Corporation, ZNTK Radom, Kion Group GmbH, MAN Truck & Bus AG, John Deere & Toyota Motor.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

IT services spending recovery to get renewals boost in 2022

Global spending on IT and business process services will receive a massive injection from the large volume of contracts up for renewal next year. According to figures from ISG, contracts worth a total of $18.5bn (£14bn) are due to expire in 2022, adding fuel to an already rapidly growing market.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Compliance Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Major Giants Peacock Consulting, SOVOS, Dakota Software

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Compliance Management Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Compliance Management Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are MetricStream, MasterControl, SAP, IBM, Accupoint Software, Peacock Consulting, Enablon, SOVOS, Dakota Software & Convercent.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Siemens Launching JPMorgan-Built Blockchain

J.P. Morgan Chase is working with Siemens to create a blockchain system for the latter company’s payments. As the Financial Times reported Monday (Dec. 20), the two companies say this system is a first-of-its-kind application. Siemens says it needs the upgraded automation to process a rising number of payments it expects as payment methods like pay-per-use gain popularity.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

B2B Virtual Private Network Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom: FluidOne, Fortinet, CenturyLink

The B2B Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

3D Ultrasound Device Market To Watch: Big Spotlight On Market Giants | General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers

The ' 3D Ultrasound Device market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; 3D Ultrasound Device derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in 3D Ultrasound Device market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Amazon Web Services, SAP, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Intelligent Soft Sensor Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | General Electric,Siemens,Cisco,Honeywell

The ' Intelligent Soft Sensor market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Intelligent Soft Sensor derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Intelligent Soft Sensor market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
CISCO, GA

