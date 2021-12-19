ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Conversational AI Platform Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest update report on Conversational AI Platform Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Conversational AI Platform industry. With the classified Conversational AI Platform market research based on various growing...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

Deloitte: Why the chip shortage is lasting so long

If a single $1 chip isn’t available, it could hold up the shipment and sale of a device, appliance, or vehicle worth much more, according to a new report by accounting and consulting firm Deloitte. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the spike in demand in the recovery, the semiconductor industry...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Rise of Micro-kitchens in the Restaurant Industry to Boost Prep Tables Market Demand

In commercial kitchens and the restaurant industry, the right set up of prep tables plays a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of the kitchen. Restaurant owners are becoming more aware of the importance of prep tables in achieving comprehensive business growth in the market. Rising growth of the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry is complementing the development of the prep tables market. Manufacturing prep tables to meet dynamic consumer demands is emerging as a popular trend among market players in the prep tables market.
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How 4IR is encouraging the development of people, not just machines

New manufacturing opportunities are expected to create 133 million jobs in the next four years due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), but an estimated 75 million jobs are likely to be lost to technology development at the same time. Manufacturers must prioritise their people and their technology to thrive...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Michelson Interferometer Market Growing Demands and Emerging Trends by 2027

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Michelson Interferometer Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Michelson Interferometer market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Market Competition#Download Sample Report#Overview Definition#Toc#Business Strategy#Revenue Analysis Updated
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Commercial Shipbuilding Market Growth, Trends, Rising Demand, SWOT Analysis and Advanced Technologies| Hyundai Heavy Industry, Daewoo Shipbuilding, Samsung Heavy Industry

Global Commercial Shipbuilding Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Commercial Shipbuilding Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Commercial Shipbuilding Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Commercial Shipbuilding Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Life Insurance Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Global Life Insurance Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by Market Intellix evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Life Insurance Players. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the Life Insurance market As per study key and emerging players of this market are Swiss Reinsurance, Prudential, State Farm Insurance, MetLife, Nippon Life Insurance, ACE Group, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, AXA, Aegon, Aviva, Allianz, WanaArtha Life, China Life Insurance Company Limited, Standard Life Assurance, China Ping An Life Insurance Company Limited, Assicurazioni Generali, AIA Group Limited, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, American Intl, CNP Assurances, Asian Life Insurance Company, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Zurich Financial Services, Munich Re Group.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

SaaS Based HRM market rising demand growth trend insights for next 5 years | SAP, ADP, Jobvite

A fresh market research study titled SaaS Based HRM Market explores several significant facets related to SaaS Based HRM Market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Realistic concepts of the market are mentioned in a simple and plain manner in this report. A comprehensive and elaborate primary analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients to understand the market on a global scale.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market Innovations, Trends, Technology and Applications Market Report To 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security market research includes comprehensive information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market fetters that may affect the industry's market atmosphere. It includes a product, application, and competition examination, as well as a detailed examination of the market sections. With planned examination, micro and macro market trends and situations, pricing examination, and a rounded assessment of market situations in the forecast term, the research report keeps a close eye on major rivals. It's thorough research that focuses on important and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographic examination. The report also includes the forecast for the year 2021-2027. Market trends, market analysis and in-depth data is provided in the report.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
martechseries.com

eCommerce Marketing Trends Platforms that are Disrupting Direct to Consumer Opportunities

A growing number of customer-facing enterprises are choosing a Direct to Consumer (D2C) strategy, which eliminates the intermediaries. Manufacturers may now control the whole supply chain, from production through distribution, marketing, and delivery. According to a recent poll, 84 percent of consumer products businesses have witnessed a rise in direct-to-consumer sales in the last 36 months, and 88 percent predict this trend to continue by 2020. It’s reasonable to predict that 2020 will be the year of direct-to-consumer retail.
INTERNET
datasciencecentral.com

Trends in AI and ML Healthcare Markets

According to The Future Health Index 2021, the AI/ML market in healthcare is among the most promising ones. About 40% of healthcare organization leaders in different countries consider the development of the above technologies a major driver for the future sustainability of global health. Let’s talk about the trends and peculiarities of implementing AI/ML-based healthcare software solutions in the US and Europe.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Video Surveillance as A Service Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Latest update report on Video Surveillance as A Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Video Surveillance as A Service industry. With the classified Video Surveillance as A Service market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Video Surveillance as A Service has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Video Surveillance as A Service market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Video Surveillance as A Service market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Video Surveillance as A Service market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Verint Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Conversational AI Software Platforms for Customer Service 2021

Recognized as a Leader in Two Conversational AI IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment Reports. Verint , The Customer Engagement Company™, announced that it has been named a leader in the second of two IDC reports on conversational artificial intelligence (AI). The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational AI Software Platforms for Customer Service 2021 Vendor Assessment report * positions Verint in the Leaders category for delivering robust conversational AI solutions specifically in the customer service environment. The company was also recently named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment report published in October.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Pharmaceuticals Cold Chain Logistics Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Virgin Coconut Oil Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Virgin Coconut Oil market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Virgin Coconut Oil industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electric Two-Wheelers Market May Set New Growth Story | LIMA, Luyuan, Byvin, lvjia

The Global Electric Two-Wheelers Market study with 165+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Yadea, Aima, Taiwan Bell, XDAO, wxjinjian, SUNRA, LIMA, Luyuan, Byvin, lvjia, Zuboo Electric Bicycle, lvneng, Giant, Accell Group & Niu Technologies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Electric Vehicle Market to enjoy 'explosive growth' |Caproni JSC, Jungheinrich AG, VISEDO Oy

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Industrial Electric Vehicle Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Industrial Electric Vehicle Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Valence Technologies, Ayton Willow, Hyster-Yale, Caproni JSC, Jungheinrich AG, VISEDO Oy, Liberty Electric Cars, Bradshaw Electric, Crown Equipment Corporation, ZNTK Radom, Kion Group GmbH, MAN Truck & Bus AG, John Deere & Toyota Motor.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Robotic Barista Market May See a Big Move | Rethink Robotics, ABB, Cafe X

A new research study on Global Robotic Barista Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Robotic Barista products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Robotic Barista market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Rethink Robotics, ABB, Café X, Briggo, Aabak, Diva, HIS & GBL Robotics.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Compliance Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Major Giants Peacock Consulting, SOVOS, Dakota Software

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Compliance Management Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Compliance Management Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are MetricStream, MasterControl, SAP, IBM, Accupoint Software, Peacock Consulting, Enablon, SOVOS, Dakota Software & Convercent.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Social Networking Services Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Social Networking Services covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Social Networking Services explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Facebook, Twitter, Tencent, Sina Weibo, YouTube, Tik Tok, Dailymotion, NAVER, mixi, DeviantArt, XING, Pinterest, Douban, LinkedIn & Crunchbase.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy