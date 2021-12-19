ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills place OL Jon Feliciano on Reserve/COVID list

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills announced another pre-kickoff addition to their Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced that offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was added to the designation.

That came to light just hours before the team’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman John Capra was elevated from the practice squad.

Feliciano returned from injured reserve just last week for the Bills (7-6). However, it was not clear if he was going to start vs. the Panthers (5-8).

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said last week that the decision to hold Feliciano to only special teams snaps in Week 14 was both injury and lineup related.

Without Feliciano, one could expect lineman Ike Boettger and Daryl Williams to start at guard against Carolina.

