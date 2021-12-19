ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mubadala and Shipbuilder Fincantieri Sign MoU

swfinstitute.org
 2 days ago

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fincantieri S.p.A. Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company based in Trieste, Italy. The shipbuilding company builds...

www.swfinstitute.org

naval-technology.com

Fincantieri signs contract to construct Italian Navy’s second LSS unit

A Fincantieri-led RTI consortium has signed a contract to construct a second logistic support ship (LSS) for the Italian Navy. The nearly €410m contract was signed with the Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement (OCCAR). According to Fincantieri, the deal also includes providing logistics and maintenance support over...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Qatar Investment Authority Buys Stake in Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor Business

Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd) is a business that was formed in November 2021 to bring forward and deliver at scale the next generation of low cost, low carbon nuclear power technology. At that time, Rolls-Royce Group, BNF Resources UK Limited, and Exelon Generation Limited agreed to invest £195 million across a period of around three years. The funding will enable the business to secure grant funding of £210 million from U.K. Research and Innovation funding, first announced by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in “The Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.” BNF Resources UK Limited is owned by the French billionaire Perrodo family, which made its fortune from Perenco, the private oil company. BNF has an established history of energy market investing.
BUSINESS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Fincantieri Awarded an A for its Environmental Policies

The Fincantieri Group has announced that it has been awarded an A rating for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate change. The rating was given by CDP, an independent non-profit organization for environmental reporting – previously known as Carbon Closure Project. Fincantieri also scored an A last year.
ENVIRONMENT
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding delivers clean fuel barge 'Clean Canaveral,' America's largest ATB

STURGEON BAY – Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding made a special delivery to Polaris New Energy Dec. 3: the nation's largest articulated tug and barge named "Clean Canaveral." The barge measures 340 feet long for a total of 5,500 cubic meters, designed to ship liquefied natural gas. Polaris, a subsidiary of Northstar Terminals, will use the ship to deliver clean fuel, meeting a growing demand for natural gas as maritime fuel, according to a press release from Fincantieri.
STURGEON BAY, WI
swfinstitute.org

Schroders to Buy Majority Stake in Greencoat Capital

Asset management giant Schroders plc reached agreement to acquire a 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital Holdings Limited (Greencoat) for an initial consideration of £358 million. Greencoat is one of Europe’s largest renewable infrastructure managers, with £6.7 billion of assets under management at November 30, 2021. The deal includes a potential earn out, payable three years after completion, which is subject to stretch revenue targets, the continued employment of the senior management team in the Greencoat business and is capped at £120 million. The purchase price will be settled in cash. A series of options, exercisable by Schroders or the Greencoat management shareholders, are in place for Schroders to acquire the remaining 25% shareholding over time at a price based on a fair market valuation at the time of the option exercise. The structure of the option arrangements is designed to ensure maximum stability and alignment between the four founders and Schroders.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

State Investor ADQ Opens Cairo Office

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) opened an office in Cairo to analyze and support investments in Egypt. The office opening complements multi-billion dollar strategic investment platform launched in 2019 between ADQ and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE). The platform seeks to advance Egypt’s economic development through joint strategic investment projects, specialized investment funds, and investment tools in key sectors such as healthcare and pharma, utilities, food and agriculture, real estate, and financial services.
WORLD
swfinstitute.org

Sanabil Investments Leads Series C Round in B2B Marketplace Sary

Sanabil Investments, a sovereign wealth enterprise of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), made an investment in Sary. Sary is Saudi-based digital B2B marketplace connecting businesses to wholesalers. Sanabil Investments lead the US$ 75 million series C funding round. Kuwait-based Wafra International Investment Company and Endeavor Catalyst also participated...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Hyzon Signs MoU With Taiwan's MiTAC-Synnex For Hydrogen Powered Vehicles

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MiTAC-Synnex Group to jointly develop hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and distribution models optimized for the Taiwan market. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Hyzon and HwaQi, a MiTAC-Synnex affiliate, will work to...
ECONOMY
lngindustry.com

NOVATEK and RWE sign MoU on decarbonisation and LNG

The MoU envisages the supply by NOVATEK to RWE of low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen to be produced at the Company’s planned project Obskiy GCC (Gas Chemical Complex) and delivered to German and European markets. The Parties also intend to deepen their co-operation in supply of LNG (including carbon-neutral LNG) by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cgiar.org

ICARDA Signs MoU with the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage

ICARDA is thrilled to announce that Mr. Aly Abousabaa, ICARDA Director General and CGIAR CWANA Regional Director, and Mr. Ashwin B Panya, Secretary General of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), have signed a memorandum of understanding to put in place a formal framework for future collaboration between ICARDA and ICID.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
swfinstitute.org

Lendlease and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to Develop Office in International Quarter London

Australia-based Lendlease and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) have expressed a vote of confidence in the London office market through the establishment of a new 50:50 joint venture partnership dedicated to the development of a new office-led neighborhood at International Quarter London (IQL). IQL is located at the gateway of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The partnership has initially committed to developing the Turing Building, allocating approximately £215 million from the joint venture. The Turing Building is one of four major new office buildings planned for IQL, together they are expected to provide a total development area of 1.6m square feet when fully developed, with an estimated gross development value of approximately £1.5 billion.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds and Public Pensions Return to Making Clean Energy Investments

According to SWFI transaction data, sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans plowed capital back in 2021 toward renewable investments. Influenced by the 2015 Paris Agreement, a number of global asset owners have aligned capital commitments toward clean energy transition goals set by various nations. In 2021, sovereign wealth funds and public pensions directly invested US$ 9.77 billion in clean energy investments compared to US$ 5.56 billion in 2020, and US$ 9.94 billion in 2019. These amounts do not even reflect limited partner commitments by global swfs and pensions into funds like the Brookfield Global Transition Fund and the TPG Rise Climate Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on clean energy investments for asset owners, as wealth funds focused on the risk elements of their portfolios and acted opportunistically in various markets such as listed equities, real estate, private equity, and in some rare cases cryptocurrencies. Some sovereign funds had to bailout or provide financial support to industries such as airlines in 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swfinstitute.org

Aker BP Acquires Lundin Energy’s Oil and Gas Business

Aker BP ASA signed a deal to buy the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy AB. This deal would put Aker just behind Norway state-owned Equinor ASA (formerly Statoil and StatoilHydro) in terms of offshore oil production in the North Sea. AkerBP is a pure-play oil and gas company focused on the Norwegian Continental shelf. Aker Capital AS and BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd, who in aggregate control 64.99 percent of the shares and votes in AkerBP, have irrevocably undertaken to vote in support of the Combination Proposal at the general meeting of shareholders of AkerBP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

