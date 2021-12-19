Mubadala and Shipbuilder Fincantieri Sign MoU

According to SWFI transaction data, sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans plowed capital back in 2021 toward renewable investments. Influenced by the 2015 Paris Agreement, a number of global asset owners have aligned capital commitments toward clean energy transition goals set by various nations. In 2021, sovereign wealth funds and public pensions directly invested US$ 9.77 billion in clean energy investments compared to US$ 5.56 billion in 2020, and US$ 9.94 billion in 2019. These amounts do not even reflect limited partner commitments by global swfs and pensions into funds like the Brookfield Global Transition Fund and the TPG Rise Climate Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on clean energy investments for asset owners, as wealth funds focused on the risk elements of their portfolios and acted opportunistically in various markets such as listed equities, real estate, private equity, and in some rare cases cryptocurrencies. Some sovereign funds had to bailout or provide financial support to industries such as airlines in 2020.

