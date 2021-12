Text description provided by the architects. AT house is located in the densely populated area in Dong Nai province, the house is designed for a young Catholic couple with their future children. The clients are nature lovers so one of their fundamental requirements is to create a living space with a lot of light, wind, and trees and to connect with nature maximum. They want to sleep in a room where they can see lots of green when they wake up each morning. Moreover, the wife wants her bedroom to be white because she wants her private atmosphere to be unique. From all these preferences, we have proposed to them the concept, which was suitable for them.

