Cavaliers COVID outbreak postpones Sunday game against Atlanta Hawks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NBA announced on Sunday the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Atlanta Hawks is postponed after a COVID outbreak among the team.

Here’s a list of Cavaliers in health and safety protocols:

C Jarrett Allen

F Lamar Stevens

F Dylan Windler

G Denzel Valentine

G RJ Nembhard

FG Isaac Okoro

C Evan Mobley

The game was scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The team struggled to have the league’s minimum eight players available to play now that five players tested positive Sunday morning.

Forward/center Evan Mobley entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and was out for the game at Milwaukee.

There is no word yet on the rescheduled date.

