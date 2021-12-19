ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers COVID outbreak postpones Sunday game against Atlanta Hawks

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NBA announced on Sunday the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Atlanta Hawks is postponed after a COVID outbreak among the team.

Here’s a list of Cavaliers in health and safety protocols:

  • C Jarrett Allen
  • F Lamar Stevens
  • F Dylan Windler
  • G Denzel Valentine
  • G RJ Nembhard
  • FG Isaac Okoro
  • C Evan Mobley
The game was scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The team struggled to have the league’s minimum eight players available to play now that five players tested positive Sunday morning.

Forward/center Evan Mobley entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and was out for the game at Milwaukee.

There is no word yet on the rescheduled date.

