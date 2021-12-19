Cavaliers COVID outbreak postpones Sunday game against Atlanta Hawks
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NBA announced on Sunday the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Atlanta Hawks is postponed after a COVID outbreak among the team.
Here’s a list of Cavaliers in health and safety protocols:
- C Jarrett Allen
- F Lamar Stevens
- F Dylan Windler
- G Denzel Valentine
- G RJ Nembhard
- FG Isaac Okoro
- C Evan Mobley
The game was scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
The team struggled to have the league's minimum eight players available to play now that five players tested positive Sunday morning.
Forward/center Evan Mobley entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and was out for the game at Milwaukee.
