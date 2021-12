Our series of trade targets for the Colorado Rockies continues today with the Kansas City Royals. You can check out the previous installments of our series here. Both the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals had, virtually, the same record in 2021 as both teams won 74 games but the two teams are in different realms in the baseball world. Kansas City plays in the weak AL Central and they have one of the top five farm systems in baseball right now. The Rockies play in, arguably, the toughest division in baseball in the NL West and they have one of the worst five farm systems in baseball right now.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO