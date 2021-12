The Buffalo Bills had a game that Bills fans wanted yesterday -- a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The game had a few hiccups for the Bills on offense, but overall, a good showing from both sides of the ball and gets the Bills record to 8-6 with a hugely important game next Sunday against the 9-5 New England Patriots. If the Bills win, they take control of the AFC East, and if the Patriots win, they take a two-game lead. It essentially will decide who wins the division in 2021, with just two games left for both teams after that.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO