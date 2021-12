Spider-Man: No Way Home has only been in theaters for about four days at this point — but it’s already sold more tickets than any other 2021 movie on its way to having the third-biggest opening in box office history. So while I respect the fact that not everyone has seen it and doesn’t want to be spoiled, I also recognize that a huge amount of people have seen it and do want to get into the nitty gritty of the movie.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO