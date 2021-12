The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been found in Hawaii, the state Department of Health confirmed Thursday. “This isn’t reason for panic, but it is reason for concern,” Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said in a written statement. “It’s a reminder the pandemic is ongoing. We need to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, distancing as best we can and avoiding large crowds.”

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 18 DAYS AGO