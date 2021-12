Even though she had a following of more than 10 million on TikTok, popular influencer Emma Chamberlain has decided to delete her account. Naturally, that decision raised many eyebrows from Emma's followers and fans who were totally perplexed by the decision. Now, Emma has taken to Instagram to explain her decision to leave the platform, and whether she's planning to return.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO