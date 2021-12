In a 2021 NFL season full of twists and turns, Odell Beckham Jr. has had one of the most interesting individual campaigns of any player in the league. After essentially forcing his way out of Cleveland, OBJ signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of Week 10. Scheduled to again become a free agent when the new league year begins in March, will Beckham re-sign with the Rams? If not, where are his potential landing spots?

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO