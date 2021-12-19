ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to chair consumer healthcare arm -source

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Plc has picked Dave Lewis, former chief executive of Tesco (OTC:TSCDY) Plc, to chair its consumer healthcare unit, which is due to be spun...

Former Tesco boss Sir Dave Lewis to lead £40bn GSK healthcare firm

Sir Dave Lewis, the former chief executive of Tesco, is to spearhead the £40bn consumer healthcare business being spun out of GlaxoSmithKline. The former boss of Britain’s biggest supermarket chain is to be appointed non-executive chairman of the arm of GSK that makes around £10bn in annual sales and is behind Aquafresh toothpaste and Panadol painkillers.
BUSINESS
