Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.59%

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the Banking, Oil & Gas and Financials sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 fell 0.59%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.60%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.60%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.78%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 2.40%.
Detroit News

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10.4% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
investing.com

UK pre-market stocks update – AstraZeneca, Schroders, GSK, BHP, Foxtons

Investing.com – At 07:25GMT, FTSE 100 futures are trading higher by 1.4% at 7,229. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3218, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8536. The US Dollar Index is down 0.05%. Today’s calendar highlights include UK CBI Distributive Trades Survey, Canadian Retail Sales, US Current Account,...
US News and World Report

European Shares Rebound From Monday Sell-Off as Energy Stocks, Miners Jump

(Reuters) -European shares ended higher on Tuesday, recovering Monday's losses, with a jump in commodity-linked and travel stocks offsetting concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The pan-European STOXX 600 added 1.4%, with miners and oil stocks among the biggest winners amid higher copper and crude prices. Travel...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.39% to $44.19 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.78% to 4,649.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.60% to 35,492.70. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.50 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Asian markets inch higher after Wall Street rebounds

BEIJING — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Wednesday after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for vaccinations and testing but no travel curbs in response to the omicron coronavirus variant. The Nikkei 225. NIK,. +0.02%. in Tokyo advanced less than 0.2% and the Hang Seng. HSI,
Reuters

Asian stocks firm after Wall Street rout, but Omicron risks loom

HONG KONG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, shrugging off a bruising Wall Street session, as Chinese markets cheered Beijing's move to help troubled property firms, although surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant remain a worry for investors. U.S. stock indexes retreated more than 1% as...
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as omicron variant fears linger

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed in Wednesday morning trade. Major averages on Wall Street saw big rebounds overnight on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping more than 500 points while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained more than 2%. Investors monitored the Turkish lira on Wednesday following its recent...
investing.com

4 ‘Dogs of the Dow’ Stocks to Consider for 2022

The major stock market indices slumped on Monday due to rising fears over the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant. Investors should therefore consider the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ investment strategy during this time of market uncertainty. These ‘Dogs of the Dow’ stocks, such as Cisco (CSCO), Amgen (AMGN), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), and Dow (DOW), boast stable dividend returns.Following extreme market volatility, the major stock market indexes ended in red on Friday and have continued lower today. Investors were worried about the economic impact of the rapid spreading of the omicron coronavirus variant and related restrictions.
Reuters

Asian share markets higher despite Omicron threat

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Asian sharemarkets were gaining ground on Wednesday as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was up 0.6%, after U.S. stocks...
