Robinson’s off-spin and a Ferrariversary for Sainz – Sunday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 2 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.

Cricket

Ollie Robinson bowled spin in Adelaide.

Ricky Ponting was celebrating his birthday.

Football

Newcastle’s co-owner got behind the club’s anti-racism stance.

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was blowing out the candles.

Happy 24th birthday Fikayo Tomori.

The Gunners looked back to a profitable day in Yorkshire.

Manchester City looked ahead to their game at Newcastle.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

As did Ronaldinho.

Boxing

YouTuber Jake Paul set out his credentials.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz celebrated his Ferrariversary.

Nico Rosberg embraced the mud.

racingnews365.com

Exclusive: What's behind Sainz's strong start at Ferrari?

Carlos Sainz finished his first year at Ferrari ahead in the points of highly-rated teammate Charles Leclerc. RacingNews365.com reflects on his strong start to life with the Scuderia, featuring exclusive input from his father. Carlos Sainz's first year dressed in the red overalls of Scuderia Ferrari couldn't have gone much...
Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for 'celebrating sporting losers'

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has capped an extraordinary 2021 by being named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she became the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the title without dropping a set.The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 is…🌟 EMMA RADUCANU 🌟#SPOTY— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 19, 2021Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the...
Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
Nico Rosberg explains 'rumors' he has heard about Lewis Hamilton with F1 icons to duel again

To those who are only aware of the rivalry shared by Mercedes teammates, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton should know that they are rivals in a different sport as well. 2016 World Champion claimed that the seven-time world champion could make an appearance at the weekend’s Extreme E Event. Hamilton was the first F1 star to confirm an entry into the Extreme E series, which consists of five races throughout the season.
Rob Holding praised for 'taking stand' by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
Lewis Hamilton reveals 'different feel' for F1 amid retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport. Hamilton went on to be denied a record-breaking eighth F1 title as Max Verstappen overtook him on a controversial final lap of the season to win a dramatic championship. Mercedes protested the race result but ultimately withdrew their appeals of Verstappen’s title. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he and Hamilton had been left “disillusioned” by how the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold,...
When is Sports Personality of the Year and who is favourite to win?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Sunday to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. Tennis star Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September. Sports Personality of the Year 2021: LIVE updates She is joined on the six-person shortlist by Olympic and Paralympic stars Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey, England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The ceremony will take place at MediaCity in Salford but the BBC have scaled back their plans amid...
Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players' health and safety at 'huge risk'

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport. The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final. Sports Personality of the Year 2021: LIVE updates Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist. Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.It is tennis star Emma...
Emma Raducanu reflects on 'insane' year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
Rafael Nadal: 'I did with bad feelings'

Roberto Bautista Agut has never been in a hurry. The Spaniard, one of the strongest players on the circuit, broke into the Top 100 of the FedEx ATP Rankings at the age of 24. His path has been written with a firm step, completing each stage in the necessary order.
Joe Root tells England to 'learn fast' if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
