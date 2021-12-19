ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21,600 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares...

etfdailynews.com

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Buys $190,890.00 in Stock

NYSE JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $267,400.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $35.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $36.01 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “. Other research...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “. Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “. A number of other brokerages have also commented on...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.77.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,002 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,428 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Has $343.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180,014 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BUSINESS

