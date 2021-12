Electric vehicles are all the rage. From Tesla moving to Texas to GM stating that they want to make only Electric vehicles by 2035. There are a lot of issues with Electric vehicles as well. Forbes states that Electric vehicles cost more to make but may cost a similar amount as a gas vehicle due to government subsidies. This means that the Government is hiding the true cost of an electric vehicle in a similar way as they hide the true cost of wind energy through subsidies.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO