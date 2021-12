I would be among the first to observe that Christmas and other holy-days are not (or shouldn’t be) about rampant consumerism, but I feel compelled to point out that by the time you read this, there will be very few days left before Christmas. Have you finished your shopping yet? If not, and if you’re seeking inspiration, look no further than Kingston’s local art scene and boutique shops. In our ongoing pandemic landscape, it’s more important than ever to shop local and support the artists, merchants and vendors who make our downtown so unique and vibrant. It’s a pretty safe bet that Amazon does not need further enrichment — and even if you have Prime, you’ll have your gifts in hand faster by shopping close to home.

